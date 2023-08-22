Acid Rooster – Flowers & Dead Souls

The pandemic years brought the three musicians behind Acid Rooster health problems not to be sneezed at, which repeatedly delayed the production of their second album. Ultimately, the trio from Leipzig recorded all the basic tracks on just one weekend in May 2022 – a maximum of three takes per song – and carried out the overdbus in the following months, spread over different locations. The result is pleasantly anything but fragmented: „Flowers & Dead Souls“ dares more than ever into fascinating psychedelic-herbal shallows.

Six songs, no vocals, but a skilful play with soundscapes and expectations – that’s exactly what you expected and hoped for from Acid Rooster. Already the “Sounds Of Illusion”, which flirts with the ideas of the Kraut pioneers, makes it clear at the beginning of the record that everything stays the same in the best sense of the word. Almost unnoticed, the track pulls you into a maelstrom, as shaky as it is determined. The final melodic opening after a good five minutes brings sweat beads of enthusiasm to the forehead. In fact, the guitar is allowed to sing, indulges in ever new loops and finally collapses in the effect-laden reverberation.

There are many magical moments on this second album, but the final “Heaven Scent” towers over everyone and everything. Almost eleven minutes of playing time would be worth a headline in itself, but ultimately what Acid Rooster make of it is a reason for enthusiasm. You take your time, a lot of time, and even cautiously feel your way forward. Warm textures with iridescent finishes spread out in a decidedly leisurely manner, opening arms to the sky and striving for a better tomorrow. This emotional climax gets under your skin. “Schattenspiel” seems almost oppressive and harsh in comparison, especially in its first few minutes. Above all, the special drive of the rhythm section wants to be emphasized here.

It’s all vain after this energetic performance from an album, with or without the sunshine. The constant flow of this second album alone knows how to inspire, but Acid Rooster ‘can’ do a lot more. Within a very short time, they create engaging sound worlds with their seemingly spontaneous arrangements, from which one can hardly break away, let alone want to. “Flowers & Dead Souls” pitches its tents in the psych-herb border area and fascinates with almost enviable precision. In this form, the trio remains beyond any doubt – an essential album by subtle sound designers.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 08/25/2023

Available through: Tonzonen Records (Soulfood Music)

Flowers & Dead Souls by ACID ROOSTER

Category: Magazin, Reviews

