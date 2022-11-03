This year, the new “Acne Paper” pushes the boundaries again, interpreting the concept of a fusion book and magazine.

Issue 17 of Acne Paper is an extremely experimental and multidisciplinary publication. These include biographies, novels, literary publications, and fashion magazines, the core of which revolves around the story of Atticus, a fictional character in the art world. Acne Studios will commemorate his centenary at the Acne Paper exhibition in Milan this November.

The new Acne Paper is the most influential art journal since its release, featuring work by more than 50 contemporary artists including (in alphabetical order): Kai Althoff, Felipe Baeza, Maria Bartuszová, Louise Bonnett, Victor Brauner, Enrico Castellani, Julie Curtiss, Chioma Ebinama, Inka Essenhigh, Lucio Fontana, Marguerite Humeau, Marina Karella, Sarah Lucas, René Magritte, Piero Manzoni, Fabio Mauri, Minoru Nomata, Ariana Papademetropoulos, Christina Quarles, Eileen Quinlan, Nathaniel Mary Quinn, Ed Ruscha, Anj Smith, John Stezaker, Salman Toor, Cy Twombly, Paloma Varga Weisz, Andy Warhol and Chinese artist Zhang Lian, among others.

Issue 17 of Acne Paper revolves around a five-chapter memoir written by the avatar Atticus. Atticus tells us about his very colorful and moving life in the literary and art circles – from a dancer to his fortune, he became acquainted with American dancers Balanchine, Merce Cunningham, and finally became a famous person in the art world. His vivid retrospective not only interprets the decision-making moments in his life, but also brings us into a colorful art world, and brings readers together with many pioneers, dancers, musicians, writers, designers, architects who are active in the art world. Teachers and acquaintances with Atticus’s much sought-after insight.

The new Acne Paper features fashion stories from Luis Alberto Rodriguez and Raphael Hirsch, Cho Gi-Seok and Robbie Spencer, Paul Kooiker and Beat Bolliger, Justin French and Glen Mban, William Waterworth and Pierre-Alexandre Fillaire, Keisuke Otobe and Dimitra Surreal still-life photography stories co-created by Louana Marlanti and intimate self-portraits by Ibrahim Kamara.

Atticus’ biography, which focuses on his relationship with the love of his life, Desmond, sheds light on a dark age when gay love was criminalized and shrouded in AIDS, and the fate of fallen lovers and geniuses. story.

Issue 17 of Acne Paper also pays special tribute to the work of artists Darrel Ellis, Arch Connelly, Jimmy Wright and Larry Stanton. The collaborative project will feature paintings and drawings by the artists, and Acne Studios will donate a portion of the proceeds to AIDS charities.

“ancestor”(Ancestors）：Fashion Stories, Photography: William Waterworth, Styling: Pierre-Alexandre Fillaire.

“Private View” (Private Viewing）：Fashion Stories, Photography: Luis Alberto Rodriguez, Styling: Raphael Hirsch.

“Queen of Shellfish” (Queen of Cowries）：Photography: Justin French, Styling: Glen Mban.

“Street of Corridoni” (Via Corridoni）： Fashion Stories, Photographer: Paul Kooiker, Styling: Beat Bolliger.

“Memories of Leonora” (I Dreamt of Leonora）：Fashion Stories, Photography: Cho Gi-Seok, Styling: Robbie Spencer.

