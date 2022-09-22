Acne Studios and contemporary artist Jessi Reaves have conceived a capsule collection of accessories and home for the Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The collection includes a necklace, two bracelets, earrings, as well as paneled rugs and cushions crafted from excess fabrics from Acne Studios’ previous collections, and launches on September 22, 2022.

Acne Studios

Acne Studios

Born in 1986 and now based in New York, Reaves’ work is often subversive in conjunction with everyday objects, exploring the hierarchical relationship between furniture and sculpture, and using the complexity of her work to influence authenticity, functionality and aesthetics. value in question.

Acne Studios

Acne Studios

Reaves sees product as the creative core of the series. Looking back at the artist’s previous works, fashion elements have always been an important part of his creative projects. Sometimes she uses accessories such as belts, bags and zippers to create furniture accessories such as hinges, brackets, etc., exploring the parallel relationship between fashion and home and their corresponding accessories. The patchwork rugs in this collection were inspired by old quilts found on eBay by Reaves – sellers photographed draping quilts over dining tables or wider areas of their homes, twisting the otherwise simple in the process shapes and patterns. In addition, the cartoon-like flash imagery that Reaves used in the latest short film was another source of inspiration for the series. A set of quilted hangers designed by Reaves will be on display at Acne Studios’ Greene Street store in New York.

See also Kering, stop to furs for all brands of the group from 2022 Acne Studios

Acne Studios

Image via Jessi Reaves

“This collaboration continues my creative philosophy of not looking for why, just looking for what feels right. Keep adding complexity until it satisfies me, or leads me in a new creative direction,” says Reaves.

To coincide with the launch of the new capsule collection, a short film co-created by Reaves and Bunny Lampert will be launched, with music produced by DJ Richard. Reaves and Bunny have collaborated on several occasions, most recently on the film Personal Heat, which debuted at Art Basel in September 2021.

Acne Studios

Acne Studios

“I love the energy and momentum of the music in this film. Working with Bunny Lampert was fun and efficient, she showed great logic in editing, and we complimented each other’s sense of humor. She was very generous To have her daughter Niagara featured in the film”. Reaves also said: “I like to use the image of a girl to interpret the youthful vitality of art and convey an uninhibited attitude towards art and design.”

The Jessi Reaves capsule collection will be available at selected Acne Studios stores, official website and official applet on September 22, 2022.