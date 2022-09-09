Denim, the core element of the Acne Studios brand, has been an iconic collection since the brand’s inception. Acne Studios was launched in 1996 when creative director Jonny Johansson made 100 pairs of jeans to give to artists, creatives and friends active in Stockholm’s underground cultural scene. This time, the classic is iteratively presented with a creative customization service, which can add personalized symbols, letters and numbers designed by Acne Studios to selected denim pieces.

*The actual customized style is different from the style in the advertisement

Additionally, Acne Studios has teamed up with photographer Thistle Brown for a new denim blockbuster, inspired by 1970s zeitgeist and body paint, featuring artist and model Lily McMenamy. In addition, personalized symbols, letters and numbers on denim pieces are displayed in enlarged form, reflecting unique creativity.

New denim tailored pieces include the Morris denim jacket, as well as the Mece, 2022, 1996 and classic 2021M five-pocket jeans, also available in black and light blue vintage washes. The symbols, letters and numbers selected for this customization are available in six colors, including Acne Studios’ signature pink, as well as red, green, brown, black and white. Each denim custom piece also has 4 character combinations, customers can choose 3 English letters or numbers, and 1 special symbol. Custom characters will be rendered in several specific locations. Among them, jeans can be selected to appear on the waist, hips and legs, while denim jackets can be selected from the placket, chest and back. The selection of symbols conveys the concept of love, positivity and inclusiveness, including sun, peace, yin and yang, mushroom, four-leaf clover, rainbow, heart, kiss, male and female logos and many other fun symbols.

Acne Studios, after launching the personalized customization service for Vernon scarves in the fall of 2021, will start the personalized denim customization service again in 2022. Please visit the Acne Studios store and the official WeChat applet to enjoy the exclusive customization service.