Home Entertainment Acne Studios opens new custom denim service
Entertainment

Acne Studios opens new custom denim service

by admin
Acne Studios opens new custom denim service

Denim, the core element of the Acne Studios brand, has been an iconic collection since the brand’s inception. Acne Studios was launched in 1996 when creative director Jonny Johansson made 100 pairs of jeans to give to artists, creatives and friends active in Stockholm’s underground cultural scene. This time, the classic is iteratively presented with a creative customization service, which can add personalized symbols, letters and numbers designed by Acne Studios to selected denim pieces.

Acne Studios

acne studios

Acne Studios

acne studios

Acne Studios

*The actual customized style is different from the style in the advertisement

Additionally, Acne Studios has teamed up with photographer Thistle Brown for a new denim blockbuster, inspired by 1970s zeitgeist and body paint, featuring artist and model Lily McMenamy. In addition, personalized symbols, letters and numbers on denim pieces are displayed in enlarged form, reflecting unique creativity.

acne studios

Acne Studios

acne studios

Acne Studios

acne studios

Acne Studios

*The actual customized style is different from the style in the advertisement

New denim tailored pieces include the Morris denim jacket, as well as the Mece, 2022, 1996 and classic 2021M five-pocket jeans, also available in black and light blue vintage washes. The symbols, letters and numbers selected for this customization are available in six colors, including Acne Studios’ signature pink, as well as red, green, brown, black and white. Each denim custom piece also has 4 character combinations, customers can choose 3 English letters or numbers, and 1 special symbol. Custom characters will be rendered in several specific locations. Among them, jeans can be selected to appear on the waist, hips and legs, while denim jackets can be selected from the placket, chest and back. The selection of symbols conveys the concept of love, positivity and inclusiveness, including sun, peace, yin and yang, mushroom, four-leaf clover, rainbow, heart, kiss, male and female logos and many other fun symbols.

See also  Interpreting love with great beauty and translating historical facts into epic TV series "Hundreds of Refined Steel" seminar held in Beijing-Huasheng Online

Acne Studios, after launching the personalized customization service for Vernon scarves in the fall of 2021, will start the personalized denim customization service again in 2022. Please visit the Acne Studios store and the official WeChat applet to enjoy the exclusive customization service.

You may also like

Farewell to Queen Elizabeth II: fashion pays homage...

Dear Monza, best wishes to the Temple of...

The “Dream Flower” version of the poster of...

What the vases tell

The movie “Battlefield: Alien Cataclysm” premieres Doomsday Survival...

Brembo, the art of energy and movement

The high-quality Huai Opera “Small Town” walks out...

The artists of the African diaspora on display...

UGG joins hands with fashion Icon to interpret...

“Blonde”, a great movie about Marilyn Monroe

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy