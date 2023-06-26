Acne Studios Presents Spring-Summer 2024 Menswear Collection

Acne Studios 2024 spring and summer men’s wear series, with the theme of “Grand Tour (Grand Tour)” to form a new season wardrobe, its inspiration comes from the contemporary tourist traveler, the series is based on the much-loved denim with timeless charm, devoted In an unconventional spirit, it presents an extraordinary resort style. For this collection, Acne Studios has also collaborated with creative Swedish ceramic and glass artist Per B. Sundberg on several pieces.

“Spring reminds me of the “Grand Tour” of young people in the 17th century. They would travel to important cities in the European continent and develop a higher self-cultivation after traveling. This time I went to Venice, which reminds me For me, when we travel, we choose to bring personal clothing that is really our own style, and these clothing will be mixed with new items found on the trip. These new items may be historical clothing. , or items bought from travel shops, which allow us to experiment with our suitcases—the freedom to change our identities and create unusual styles at will. Another thing that reminds me is that in How important jeans are when traveling – they can be the centerpiece of everything else and can be worn for any occasion. So this collection was based in part on some of my favorite vintage jeans from the archives, which I redesigned to create a color shifting effect. what this collection presents is not a defined silhouette or a clear look, it’s more of a layering, it’s about how you go along the way the collected things that come.”

———— Jonny Johansson, Creative Director of Acne Studios

Acne Studios

Contour

Layered collocations make the playful silhouette even more eye-catching. Leggings, biker shorts and briefs are paired with baggy velvet trousers, voluminous denim and baggy jumpsuits. At the same time, the scarf is also one of the key styling elements of this series. It presents various postures, either wrapping around the body, or tightening the waist line, or forming a floor-sweeping skirt.

color

Inspired by the brightly colored houses on the Venetian island of Burano, this season’s color palette of jet blues, blacks, and browns juxtaposed with bold, bright hues like tomato orange, baby pink, and grass green creates a palette of contrasting colors. An unexpected dynamic combination.

the fabric

Denim is an eye-catching choice for spring wardrobes, and this season the material has been given a new look with various treatments including an antique silver metallic coating. Also refreshed this season is a jacquard brocade Acne Studios monogram print on sand denim. The use of fabrics for other items presents a feeling of life. The texture of folds suggests a summer spent on the road. The bleached knitted fabric and dyed or tie-dyed canvas present a home textile appeal. , while technical fabrics, including nylon canvas and clear polyester, are used in motorcycle jackets, touring raincoats and technical trench coats.

Acne Studios

printing

Inspired by the travel print, it shows a well-travelled attitude. Prints of Venetian stars, Italian marble, and vintage postcards recurred, balanced with muddy boot tracks and rugged thrift store-inspired camouflage prints. Realistic prints on denim, chaps and paneled canvas create a trompe l’oeil effect. The new Floragatan 13 trompe l’oeil pattern is adorned on the 80s-inspired 100 SEK banknote print, presented as a brand identity on denim pieces. At the same time, a series of deformed prints created with reference to the glass works of artist Per B. Sundberg created a non-mainstream atmosphere for this series.

and Per B. Sundberg Cooperation: Acne Studios the art of

Acne Studios has teamed up with innovative Swedish ceramic and glass artist Per B. Sundberg to create eclectic prints and couture jewelry for the Spring/Summer 2024 menswear collection. The Stockholm-based artist is known for his experimental use of materials and the provocative themes of his work, with an unconventional attitude to his mocking compositions. In his collaboration with Acne Studios, Sundberg has transplanted his pioneering practice of embedding ceramics in glass onto fabrics, imitating the shiny appearance of glass in his work, and his collages of painted bric-a-brac and figurines, The twisted print appears on glossy materials and is applied to silk scarf separates, loose shirts, shorts and trousers, shopper bags and a hard shell clutch that can be worn cross-body. Elsewhere in the collection, prints based on his signature skull artwork adorn cardigans and T-shirts, while miniature furry skulls are a staple of fashion jewelry.

Acne Studios

“While visiting a glass factory in Murano, I was reminded of the glass work of Per B. Sundberg, so I got in touch with him. I have known his work for a long time and have always wanted to do a collaboration with him. His There is some humor and wit in the work, but also very serious. He is a very talented craftsman,” says Jonny Johansson.

graphics

Acne Studios presents a new logo for this collection, the “Logogram”, inspired by the peace symbol and the yin and yang symbol, featuring the initials of the brand name “AS” inside a circle. It appears throughout the collection on velvet tracksuits and adorns leggings, cycling pants, shirts and loose-knit separates. At the same time, the twisted Acne Studios logo appears in the form of metal buckles, embossed on bags and shoes.

accessories

Accessories took on a curiosity-collecting style, with lanyards filled with trinkets and keys, as if collected on vacation. Link necklaces and bracelets set with rhinestones intertwine with braided friendship bracelets that look like they’ve been picked up from a market stall. The Acne Studios logo is embroidered on a baseball cap, a travel souvenir favored by tourists. Artist Per B. Sundberg created earrings and rings for this collection, further exploring his obsession with skulls.

shoes

The shoes traversed all the travel routes on this trip, presenting a hybrid detailing quality. Sunburned flip-flops are adorned with sporty lace-ups for beach days, while leather cowboy boots and rubber rain boots are the must-haves. Boxing boots were repositioned on the toe of pointed cowboy boots, presented in the collection alongside gymnastics shoes and clogs. In addition, the series also includes a derby shoe with a Venetian star pattern on the sole.

bags

The Musubi bag has been reimagined this season in an elongated rectangular shape and embellished with studs. In addition, Acne Studios’ classic letter-print items are recreated in denim fabrics and decorated with pink snakeskin details, including shoulder bags, totes and functional backpacks.

Acne Studios 2023 spring and summer men’s wear series will soon be launched in Acne Studios global stores and official website Acnestudios.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

