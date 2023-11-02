Acne Studios Teams Up with Magnus Carlsson for New Book “My Friend Magnus”

Acne Studios Collaborates with Long-Time Friend Magnus Carlsson for New Book “My Friend Magnus”

Swedish clothing brand Acne Studios has announced its collaboration with fashion visionary Magnus Carlsson to release a new book titled “My Friend Magnus.” This collaboration serves as a tribute to the close friendship and creative partnership between Magnus Carlsson and Acne Studios’ creative director, Jonny Johansson.

Back in the 1990s, Magnus Carlsson’s unique aesthetic vision and eye-catching style captured the attention of Jonny Johansson. The two quickly formed a partnership, with Magnus playing a pivotal role in shaping Jonny Johansson’s creative vision and the overall development of Acne Studios. Among Magnus’ contributions were the planning of the Acne Studios showrooms, as well as the design of the canteen and library at Floragatan 13, the brand’s headquarters in Stockholm.

“My Friend Magnus” showcases more than 200 ensembles curated by Magnus Carlsson himself. Each outfit features a mix of Acne Studios’ current season or past items, accompanied by detailed descriptions. Furthermore, the book includes a preface written by Italian fashion writer Angelo Flaccavento, delving into the profound impact of fashion on society.

Speaking about the book, Jonny Johansson expressed his admiration for Magnus Carlsson, stating, “His dynamic personality, love for books, and access to reference materials have been a constant source of inspiration throughout the years. I hope this book allows more people to appreciate the brilliance that emanated from Magnus Carlsson.” Johansson emphasized that the purpose of “My Friend Magnus” is not to merely serve as decoration on bookshelves but to inspire and empower readers to transcend conventional boundaries of fashion culture, time, and gender.

“My Friend Magnus” is now available for purchase on Acne Studios’ official website, selected physical stores, and bookstores. Fashion enthusiasts and readers interested in exploring the impact of fashion on various aspects of society are encouraged to get their hands on this captivating new release.

