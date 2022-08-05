Original title: Action-adventure game “Endless Night” 8.9 is on sale, pay attention to wishlist and draw peripherals

The soul-like action-adventure game “Endless Night” published by Nomad Star will be released on August 9. This is the third game we’ve released after Hell’s Servant and Soccer But Smash Bros. To celebrate the game’s launch, we’ve prepared some peripheral gifts. During the event, bind your Steam account and add “Endless Night” to your wishlist to participate in the event to share game peripherals.

way of participation

During the event, bind your Steam account in the[Nomad Star APP]and add “Endless Night” to your wishlist to participate in the event to share game peripherals!

After the event is over, we will randomly send out event rewards from among the eligible users who participated in the event! At that time, we will announce the winning users in this post and send an internal letter notification.

Vagabond APP users can click this link to bind the wishlist with one click:

On the PC side, go to the binding wishlist here >>>>>

game introduction

“Endless Night” is a pixel-style action-adventure game that combines elements of the “Soul series” and “Zelda”. In an ancient fortress, the protagonist who died in the battle accidentally woke up and continued to fight in this endless night. The purpose of this journey is difficult: leave the dungeon, reach the tower, find the heir and end your curse.

Face-offs with enemies will test your fighting skills, weapons with different mechanics and enough to completely change the gameplay, as well as your strategy for tackling challenges. Do you want a tough challenge or an enjoyable adventure?

If you haven’t bound Steam yet, please read below!

first step:

Please open the Vagabond Star APP, switch to the[My]interface, and click the Steam binding button.

If there is no function button bound to Steam in your APP, please upgrade the Vagabond Star App to version 6.4.

Step 2:

Enter the account password on this page to log in and wait for the binding to succeed.

Steam pages may be slow to load, please wait.

Features of “The Long Night”

“Nightless” will bring you a fusion of “Zelda” and “Souls” style adventure journey. Players will go to the tower to complete the mission, explore the complex labyrinth, engage difficult enemies, and meet witty and humorous characters.

· Nonlinear exploration

In a non-linear map, you need to acquire certain items or skills before you can unlock new areas. The “Zelda”-like ability to unlock the design makes the process of playing rich and interesting.

· Hardcore combat

Fast-paced combat that tests your skills, challenges your offensive and defensive rhythm, and enemies that seem harmless are often more deadly. Three difficulty modes allow you to play at your own pace. Accept the challenge or just go through this adventure?

· In-depth storytelling

Encounter many eccentric NPCs, they may become a helper in the player’s adventure, or they may become enemies. Meet people of all shapes and sizes on an overnight journey to discover and remember their stories.

