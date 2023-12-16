Activist Eliécer Ávila Proposes to Girlfriend Rachel Vazquez at Haydée Milanés Concert in Miami

Cuban Activist Eliécer Ávila Proposes to Girlfriend Rachel Vazquez During Miami Concert

Eliécer Ávila, a prominent figure in the Cuban opposition, made headlines on Friday when he proposed to his girlfriend, Rachel Vazquez, during a concert in Miami. The romantic moment took place at the Flamingo Theater Bar, amidst the performance of singer Haydée Milanés.

On his knees and with the applause of the audience, Eliécer presented a ring to Rachel, who joyfully accepted his proposal. The couple, who has maintained a strong relationship since their time in Cuba, where they faced persecution for their political activism, shared a romantic kiss before thanking singer Haydée for her part in the memorable moment.

The concert itself was a resounding success, with all tickets sold out and an audience that enjoyed Milanés’ presentation, dedicated to her father, Pablo Milanés.

Eliécer and Rachel emigrated to the United States in 2017, where they have since welcomed their two daughters. Earlier this year, they were thrilled to obtain U.S. citizenship, marking a significant milestone in their lives.

Eliécer, who stepped down from the presidency of the Somos+ political movement in 2021, which he founded in 2013, now works as a businessman and influencer, continuing to advocate for the freedom of Cuba. Meanwhile, Rachel serves as an editor for “En Directo con Eliecer,” a program broadcast on YouTube.

The couple’s engagement marks a new chapter in their lives, filled with love and commitment, amidst their ongoing dedication to their cause.

Share this: Facebook

X

