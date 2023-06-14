Activists want to remove a giraffe from a small enclosure in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A giraffe named Benito arrived in Ciudad Juárez, northern Mexico, just last month, and the weather is already becoming a problem, and he’s only had to endure the scorching summer heat. .

The snow and low winter temperatures are still missing, and animal advocates have launched a campaign under the hashtag “#SalvenABenito” so that the animal is transferred to another more habitable place.

In recent days, the 3-year-old male giraffe could be seen crouching with only its head under a small circular awning that gave it shade. The structure did little to protect it from torrential rain and a subsequent hail storm.

There’s also a small shed for the winter, but activists said it’s cruel for city-run Central Park to keep the giraffe in a small fenced-in enclosure, alone, on just over half an acre for wander and few trees to nibble on, in a climate to which she is not accustomed.

“We have been in a fight for a month now. A group of animal rights activists demanding that… it be taken to a sanctuary, to a zoo, where at least there are the facilities and qualified personnel indicated for the care of an animal of this type,” commented Ana Félix, defender of the rights of the animals of Ciudad Juárez. “Here we are in the desert and the climate is extreme, both in winter and in summer.”

Blue Hills, a Texas sanctuary that rescues animals and offers private tours to help offset expenses, has offered to purchase or adopt Benito.

“We can provide you with a new barn with heat, so you won’t be stuck in the snow and freeze in the winter,” the ranch operator wrote. Matt Liberman. in response to The Associated Press. “We have a staff vet who cares for our animals and we have 24-hour staff for him.”

He added that the giraffe would have 320 acres (129 hectares) to roam. “In the park in Mexico, they don’t have trees to browse,” said Lieberman. “He needs trees to eat and stay stimulated.”

Benito seems to have wiped out the only small trees within his reach in Ciudad Juárez Central Park, and he can’t do much more than walk in circles.

Park employees pushed back against the criticism, though they acknowledged they can’t plant more trees. They said they are working to improve Benito’s compound, noting that his presence has been important in boosting the park’s popularity among visitors, mostly children. Monthly visits rose from about 140,000 before Benito’s arrival to about 200,000.

One of the park visitors, 11-year-old Derek Reyes, had mixed feelings about Benito.

“It may be that he is fine here,” the little one commented, “but it could also be good to be taken where he belongs, with a pack.”

Park director Rogelio Muñoz said authorities plan to build Benito a new heated winter enclosure.

The park is also building a larger canopy to shade the sun, and dredging trash and fetid water from a pond that takes up much of the park. Benito will have fresh water in a trough.

“The conditions, additions and care in the habitat of the new inhabitant of the park” are “optimal for their stay,” the park wrote in a message posted on social networks.

Benito was donated by a zoo in the state of Sinaloa, on the Mexican Pacific coast, an entity with a much more temperate climate. Benito, who was rescued, could not stay with two other giraffes at the Sinaloa zoo because they were a couple, and the male could become territorial and attack Benito.

The giraffe’s arrival was a source of pride for Ciudad Juárez, a town on the border of El Paso, Texas, best known for its hundreds of factories and endemic gang violence. El Paso has giraffes in its zoo, so why not Ciudad Juárez?

“We want to be like El Paso,” Muñoz said.

Central Park, which has other animal species such as ducks and donkeys, invited children from all over the city to visit the new giraffe. The Chihuahua state government sponsored a contest among elementary school students to name it.

The first place prize, about $500, went to a girl who proposed the name “Benito.” One critic, Alfredo Casas, commented on Facebook: “With that money, better make a good shadow for the giraffe.”

The park had a giraffe named Modesto for 21 years. He passed away last year and activists said they don’t want Modesto’s experience, who was alone and sometimes got stuck in the snow and cold temperatures, to be repeated for Benito.

“And when Modesto dies we thought that everything was over,” said Félix. But “they bring us a new copy… Well, it’s not worth it, it’s not worth repeating the history of Modesto.”

Muñoz recognized that Modesto’s life was not the best. The children who used to visit the giraffe would feed it chips and snacks. But park employees have launched a campaign to teach children to bring Benito only lettuce and carrots.

Muñoz said he doesn’t want Benito to live alone all his life either.

He pointed out that when the habitat is ready, with heating, “now bring a female because she can’t be alone.”