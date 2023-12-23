I agree that the first 1000 days are very important for children, and as parents you can certainly prepare and learn knowledge about the stages of development from newborns to children and beyond.

Two things that cannot be separated for optimal growth and development are Stimulation and Nutrition. So parents can start learning what their children need, including providing sensory stimulation. So one thing that can be stimulated is activities to introduce colors to babies, and this discussion became the theme in the talk show “The Importance of Introducing Colors to Your Little One from an Early Age”, with Dr. S. Tumpal Andreas, M.Ked(Ped), Sp.A and Mrs. Vita Jr Brand Manager farlin Indonesia.

Activities to introduce colors to babies according to their age stages

Why is color recognition important? When babies cannot see well, studies state that babies can only see basic, striking colors such as red, yellow, blue and green at the age of 3-4 months. Introducing colors to babies has benefits, including helping cognitive and visual, language and emotional development. Color recognition games also have benefits during MPASI.

Colors can be introduced through items that your little one uses in everyday life, such as milk bottles, combs or cutlery.

Babies’ understanding of colors develops along with their growth and development. The following are the stages of baby’s development in recognizing colors:

0-3 Months: Introduction to Contrast

At this early stage, babies are more responsive to differences in contrast, such as black and white. They may begin to recognize the difference between highly contrasting colors.

3-6 Months: Introduction to Basic Colors

Babies begin to be able to distinguish basic colors such as red, blue, yellow and green. Bright and contrasting colors will attract their attention more.

6-12 Months: Understanding Other Colors

At this stage, babies can begin to distinguish more complex colors. They may begin to recognize nuances and color variations in their surroundings.

12 Months Up: Introduction to Color Names

When babies reach a year of age or older, they can begin to recognize and understand the names of colors. This can be taught through everyday interactions, such as naming the colors of objects around them.

2 Years: Using Color Words

At this age, many children begin to use words to name colors. However, they may still mix things up or use the wrong words for some colors.

3-4 Years: Deeper Understanding

Children at this age can have a deeper understanding of color, including recognition of more specific colors and more subtle nuances of color.

It is important to remember that every child develops in a different way, and these stages are general. Some children may develop color understanding sooner or later than the stages mentioned above.

Providing toys, books, or activities that involve colors can help stimulate color recognition in babies. Apart from that, providing direct experience by inviting children to recognize colors through the objects around them is also very important.

Activities that parents can do to introduce colors to babies and children with Farlin Products

Introducing colors to babies and children can be a fun experience through various creative activities. Here are some activities that parents can do to help children recognize colors:

Toys and Coloring Books:

Provide toys and books with bright colors. Choose toys that have high contrast at first and then slowly introduce toys with a wider variety of colors.

Involving Natural Dyes:

Use natural ingredients such as vegetables and fruit to create natural paint. Children can explore and create works of art with their own hands. For example, use strawberries for red paint or spinach for green paint.

Choose a puzzle that has different colors. Teach children to match puzzle pieces by color. This can help them hone their problem-solving and cognitive skills.

Color Identification Game, with Equipment that the Little One uses

Create a simple game that involves recognizing colors with items your little one usually uses, such as milk bottles, MPASI plates and spoons, combs, toothbrushes, etc. . For example, invite children to look for objects of a certain color around the house or play color bingo.

Give children colored pencils, crayons or watercolors for coloring and painting. This is a good way to increase their creativity while learning to recognize colors.

During daily activities, name the colors of objects around the child. For example, “this is a red ball” or “this chair is blue.” This helps them associate colors with objects in a real way.

Outdoor Activities:

Encourage children to explore nature. Identify the colors in flowers, leaves, and the sky. This can be a fun way to learn while being active outdoors.

Use educational toys specifically designed to teach color recognition. These toys often provide different shapes and colors for children to learn.

When cooking or making food together, use ingredients with attractive colors. Encourage children to recognize and mix these ingredients.

While carrying out these activities, it is important to create a positive and supportive environment. Give praise when the child succeeds in identifying colors or doing activities well. Consistency and patience are also key in helping children develop their understanding of color

Colorful Farlin Products Help Parents Introduce Colors to Their Little Ones from an Early Age

Mamih actually uses Farlin products which have been around for a long time in Indonesia, and the designs are also attractive to help parents stimulate and increase bonding between parents and children.

Not only with toys, but with colored Farlin products, they can provide stimulation in introducing color to your little one. Support your little one’s growth and development fully color together Farlin Indonesia.

Farlin has a complete range of products for your little one’s needs, apart from that, you can work together with parents to support your little one’s stimulation by recognizing colors and improving cognitive, visual, language and emotional skills. Farlin products include milk bottles, pacifiers, toothbrushes, nail clippers, tongue cleaners, nose cleaners, ear cleaners and other MPASI tools.

Farlin is a brand known in the world of baby products and children’s equipment, originating from Taiwan. Farlin offers a wide range of products designed for comfort, safety and baby care.

Farlin has been established for more than 50 years and is the first baby product company to establish RS as a place to design the best baby products. Farlin has a good reputation for providing high quality products for the needs of babies and toddlers. Farlin is currently distributed by PT Interbat, one of the well-known pharmaceutical companies in Indonesia.

In the Grow with Colors Campaign, Farlin wants to invite parents, especially Mama Farlin, to introduce various colors to their little ones because of their many benefits.

Some of the product categories commonly offered by Farlin include: Baby Bottles and Pacifiers: These products involve feeding bottles, baby pacifiers, and other accessories designed to meet a baby’s feeding needs. Bathing and Grooming Supplies: These products include baby baths, baby hairbrushes, baby toothbrushes, and other bathing and grooming supplies. Baby Feeding Supplies: Includes bowls, spoons and other baby feeding products.

It is important to always check and ensure that the products parents use have clear safety standards. Parents can use Farlin products that meet applicable safety and quality standards. Of course this is important for the safety and welfare of the baby or child.

Mom is very happy to use Farlin products which are durable and definitely safe. By using Farlin products we can also save more, the important thing is that we maintain and care for Farlin products as advised. Such as immediately cleaning the MPASI bottles and equipment when they have been used, drying them and can be used again.

Hopefully Farlin products can continue to support parents in accompanying their little one’s growth and development, and mothers will also enjoy using Farlin products which continue to update information and innovations for each product.

For more complete information, directly follow @farlin.indonesia and the website www.farlin.id

for tips about babies and children, as well as other useful information.

Healthy greetings everyone

