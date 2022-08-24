Source title: Actor Cao Lei attended the opening ceremony of the Long Film Festival and the movie “Crossing the Beacon Fire” will be released soon

It is reported that the 17th Changchun Film Festival opened on the afternoon of August 23. This year's China Changchun Film Festival closely revolves around the era background of "Welcome to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and 30 Years of Light and Shadow". The visual image "door of film, window of vision" is the concept to create a stage for the opening ceremony of light and shadow flow. Actor Cao Lei was invited to participate in the opening ceremony as a guest. The opening red carpet ceremony started at 6:00 p.m. on the 23rd. Cao Lei walked on the red carpet in a gray suit, with outstanding temperament and politeness. At the subsequent opening ceremony, Cao Lei introduced the work he brought to the audience at this Changchun Film Festival – the documentary film "Crossing the Beacon Fire", in which he played the people's musician Xian Xinghai, paying tribute to the revolutionary years in the beacon fire and gilding , the precious spirit of Chinese art pioneers creating for the people and for the country. As the opening film of the Long Film Festival, "Crossing the Beacon Fire" held an official meeting on the morning of August 23. For the first time he appeared in a documentary film, Cao Lei said in an interview: The most important thing in a documentary is the word "truth". This performance experience also inspired him new experiences, making him want to exhaust everything to pursue what Mr. Xian Xinghai has done, sung and thought, and at the same time he can get closer to this great art pioneer and inspire himself to create The determination to keep going on the road. The seventeenth session of the light and shadow has not stopped, and it has been on the road for 30 years. China Changchun Film Festival is coming as scheduled, and the main activities of the six major units are colorful. Let us enjoy this light and shadow feast together, and wish "Crossing the Beacon" a great box office.

