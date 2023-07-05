Home » Actor Chow Yun-fat Diagnosed with Covid-19, Temporarily Halts Promotional Activities for New Movie
Entertainment

Actor Chow Yun-fat Diagnosed with Covid-19, Temporarily Halts Promotional Activities for New Movie

by admin
Actor Chow Yun-fat Diagnosed with Covid-19, Temporarily Halts Promotional Activities for New Movie

Chow Yun-fat, the renowned 68-year-old actor, recently suffered a setback in his booming career as he was diagnosed with Covid-19. The Chinese Canadian actor was in the midst of promoting his latest movie, “Don’t Call Me ‘God of Gamblers’,” when he fell ill due to his demanding schedule.

Chow Yun-fat, known for his disciplined lifestyle of going to bed early and rising early, unfortunately, “succumbed” to the virus. His diagnosis was made public on July 4th, leaving his fans and the entertainment industry shocked.

Despite his health condition, Chow Yun-fat did not forget his commitment to his fans. In a statement, he expressed his regret at not being able to continue meeting the audience and sharing selfies at the theaters as planned. He said, “When I recover, I will return to the theater and meet you all! I wish you all good health! Take care!”

Fans and supporters were saddened by the news but showed their unwavering support and wished him a speedy recovery. Many took to social media platforms to express their well wishes and send virtual hugs to their favorite actor.

Chow Yun-fat’s dedication and love for his fans are evident as he continues to prioritize their well-being despite facing personal challenges. His positive attitude and determination serve as an inspiration to many, especially during these difficult times.

As Chow Yun-fat battles Covid-19, his fans and the entertainment industry eagerly await his recovery. In the meantime, they continue to celebrate his remarkable career and talents, hoping for his speedy return to the spotlight.

See also  Lush goes anti-social and exits Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Snapchat

For those interested in reading more about Chow Yun-fat’s career and his experience with Covid-19, several sources provide further information.

You may also like

Piquetero camp: the protesters took over a Social...

Fernández Oro incorporated more than ten new police...

Fitness Instructor Toni Costa and Daughter Alaïa Embrace...

Marta and Felipe Fort, about their future in...

Who is María Corina Machado, the pre-candidate who...

Discover the Inspiring Story Behind Jain’s Hit Song...

Río Negro created a new Directorate for Sexual...

Evangelina Anderson on her children’s adaptation to the...

The Ageless Beauty: Rosamund Kwan Stuns Fans with...

Gloria Trevi Surprises with Humble Car in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy