Actor Darren Kent, known for his role in Game of Thrones, passes away at age 39

Actor Darren Kent, best known for his role as Goatherd on “Game of Thrones,” has passed away at the age of 39. The news was confirmed by his agency, Carey Dodd Associates, through a post on Kent’s social media accounts. The agency expressed deep sadness and shared that Kent passed away peacefully on Friday, with his parents and best friend by his side. They extended their thoughts and love to his family during this difficult time.

In addition to being a talented actor, director, and writer, Kent was known for his kindness. The agency’s Instagram post described him as one of the kindest people they had ever met and expressed gratitude for being a part of his journey.

Kent’s age at the time of his death was confirmed by Samantha Dodd, who works at the agency. The cause of death, however, has not been reported.

Kent made a memorable appearance on the popular show “Game of Thrones” in 2014. However, his first on-screen appearance was in the original series “Shameless” a decade earlier. He also appeared in Kiefer Sutherland’s horror film “Mirrors” in 2008 and “Snow White and the Huntsman” in 2012. Kent has also starred in BBC’s “Community” and “EastEnders” on television.

Recently, he appeared in the film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” released this year. IMDb shows that Kent had six productions in development, including several shorts and the feature film “What I Know.”

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of Darren Kent, remembering him for his talent, kindness, and contributions to various projects.