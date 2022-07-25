Home Entertainment Actor David Warner, who appeared in “Star Trek”, “Titanic” and other works, dies – People – cnBeta.COM
Iconic British actor David Warner died on Sunday after battling a “cancer-related illness,” according to the BBC. The 80-year-old has a multi-decade acting career that includes Omen, Tron, Titanic and multiple Star Trek roles.

Warner has also appeared in Time Thieves, Doctor Who, Twin Peaks and The Return of Mary Poppins. He’s also a prolific voice actor, having voiced Ninja in Batman: The Animated Series, Herbert Langdon in the ’90s Spider-Man animated series, and Goblin. Archmage, and has appeared in many Doctor Who audio dramas.

“He will be greatly missed by us, his family and friends, and will be remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched so many over the years.” “We are heartbroken,” the family said in a statement.

