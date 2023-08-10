In a recent movie project, actor Du Jingxiu took on the challenging role of an astronaut in the film “The Moon.” However, in order to prepare for the physically demanding role, Du Jingxiu had to undergo three months of intense training and weight loss.

Du Jingxiu, known for his dedication to his craft, tirelessly practiced for his role as an astronaut. He wanted to portray the character with authenticity, and that required him to undergo grueling physical training. One of the key aspects of his preparation was to shed some pounds and get into peak shape.

To achieve his desired physique, Du Jingxiu adopted a rigorous workout routine. Every morning, he would wake up early and embark on a challenging exercise routine. The actor committed himself to skipping rope 5,000 times. This intense cardio workout not only helped Du Jingxiu shed excess weight but also improve his stamina and endurance.

The arduous training schedule took a toll on Du Jingxiu’s body. However, his dedication and perseverance pushed him forward. Despite the fatigue, the actor remained committed to his goal of delivering an outstanding performance.

The film “The Moon” is a highly anticipated project directed by Xue Jingqiu and produced by Jin Ronghua. It revolves around the thrilling story of an astronaut’s journey of escaping a tranquil sea. Du Jingxiu’s portrayal of the astronaut is expected to impress audiences with its authenticity and emotional depth.

Du Jingxiu’s efforts in preparing for his role have not gone unnoticed by both the industry and his fans. Many have expressed admiration for his dedication and hard work. They believe that his disciplined approach to his craft will truly shine through in his performance, making “The Moon” a must-watch film.

As the release date of “The Moon” approaches, anticipation grows for Du Jingxiu’s portrayal of the astronaut. Fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness the fruits of the actor’s labor and judge for themselves the success of his dedicated training regimen.

With his commitment to his craft and his determination to deliver an exceptional performance, Du Jingxiu is poised to make a lasting impression on the audience in his role as an astronaut in “The Moon.”

