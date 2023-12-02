Actor from ‘The Squid Game’ Takes a Real-Life Turn: Suffers Bloody Accident and Loses Two Toes

Actor from ‘The Squid Game’ suffers a terrible accident that seems taken from the series

Geoffrey Giuliano, who played a prominent role in the hit Netflix series “The Squid Game”, recently suffered a horrifying accident that seems like it could have been taken straight from the show itself. The actor lost two of his toes in a bloody chainsaw mishap.

The incident occurred when Giuliano was attempting to fix something with a chainsaw and accidentally cut off two of his toes. The details of the accident are gruesome, and it has left the actor in a state of shock and pain.

This news has shocked and saddened fans of the series, who have been eagerly awaiting news about the actors involved in the show. Despite the terrible accident, it is reported that Giuliano is in stable condition and is receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

The actor has not released a statement regarding the incident, but fans and colleagues have been sending him well-wishes and prayers for a quick recovery.

This real-life tragedy seems like something that could have been taken straight from the intense and dramatic world of “The Squid Game”, but unfortunately, it is a painful reality for Geoffrey Giuliano. We can only hope for his swift recovery and send him our support during this difficult time.

