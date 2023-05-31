Actor Hayley and NFL player Josh are in love and they get along happily Hayley | Actor | Player_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

Actress Hayley in love with NFL player Josh

Sina Entertainment News According to media reports, actress Hailee Steinfeld and NFL player Josh Allen have been dating for several weeks. The couple has been frequently photographed out and about together in New York in recent days. A source close to the actress told the magazine: “Although the two have known each other for a short time, they have a great time together.”

The 26-year-old “Edge of Seventeen” star and 27-year-old Buffalo Bills quarterback were first photographed in New York last Thursday and were spotted out and about again on Saturday. At present, neither Hailey nor Josh has responded to this matter.

From the photos released by the media, it can be seen that Josh was wearing a white top and dark blue jeans on the night the two were first photographed dating, while Hailey was wearing light blue jeans and a beige blazer. According to sources, Josh stood with Hailey after getting out of a black SUV, before he put his hand on her back.

Rumors began last Thursday that the NFL player had broken up with his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams. Because Brittany unfollowed Josh on social platforms and deleted all photos related to the football star from her account. Hayley tends to keep her personal relationship low-key more than Josh. In 2018, she was in a relationship with singer Niall Horan, but the two broke up in December of the same year.

(Text/Le Duo)