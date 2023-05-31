Home » Actor Hayley and NFL player Josh are in love and they get along happily Hayley | Actor | Player_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

Actor Hayley and NFL player Josh are in love and they get along happily Hayley | Actor | Player_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

by admin
Actor Hayley and NFL player Josh are in love and they get along happily Hayley | Actor | Player_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Actress Hayley in love with NFL player Josh

Sina Entertainment News According to media reports, actress Hailee Steinfeld and NFL player Josh Allen have been dating for several weeks. The couple has been frequently photographed out and about together in New York in recent days. A source close to the actress told the magazine: “Although the two have known each other for a short time, they have a great time together.”

The 26-year-old “Edge of Seventeen” star and 27-year-old Buffalo Bills quarterback were first photographed in New York last Thursday and were spotted out and about again on Saturday. At present, neither Hailey nor Josh has responded to this matter.

From the photos released by the media, it can be seen that Josh was wearing a white top and dark blue jeans on the night the two were first photographed dating, while Hailey was wearing light blue jeans and a beige blazer. According to sources, Josh stood with Hailey after getting out of a black SUV, before he put his hand on her back.

Rumors began last Thursday that the NFL player had broken up with his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams. Because Brittany unfollowed Josh on social platforms and deleted all photos related to the football star from her account. Hayley tends to keep her personal relationship low-key more than Josh. In 2018, she was in a relationship with singer Niall Horan, but the two broke up in December of the same year.

(Text/Le Duo)

See also  Reporter: The Ligue 2 team invites Dai Weijun to go to trial training, there is a big unknown.

You may also like

Antonio Orozco: “I love Argentina very much and...

What happened to Zhao Liying’s first post-marriage photos...

The Samoré pass is closed for a few...

What is the truth about Zhang Yuqi’s divorce?...

They stole $500,000 from a jewelry store in...

Judge: The Minister of Agriculture of our government...

What happened to Rainie Yang and her ex-boyfriend?

Controversy around the ingredients of wine in Europe

London returns ancient finds to Rome for 12...

Information about Avril Lavigne’s low-key marriage in France...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy