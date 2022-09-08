Original title: Actor Huang Zihua: If the two are suitable, the misunderstanding is easy to explain | Cover meeting room

Cover reporter Zhou Qin Xu Yu Yang Zengjie

picture party

On September 9, the Hong Kong-style romantic comedy film “I Still Think You Are the Best” will be released nationwide. The film is produced by Jiang Zhiqiang, directed by Chen Yongshen, and starring Huang Zihua, Stephy Tang, Zhang Jicong, Wang Wanzhi, Lin Mingzhen, and Chen Zhanwen. After more than 30 years of fame, this is the first time that a film starring Huang Zihua has appeared on the mainland big screen.

Recently, Huang Zihua came to the cover meeting room with his new work, and also came to a confession of love. He revealed that in order to better complete the role, he would always pay attention to Stephy Teng in the months before the start of filming, “it’s like a lovelorn.” He is full of expectations for the film, “Huang Zihua that the audience usually sees is not like this, I’m looking forward to watching it. to the audience’s reaction.”

▲ Huang Zihua, “I still think you are the best” stills

On the role:

Maybe a little more sympathy for the “big brother” character

“Even if you leave, my enthusiasm has not changed. Who do you love in this long night? Flowers don’t seem to be in full bloom, but love is gradually like the sea…” Jacky Cheung’s low-pitched singing has touched countless fans. “I Still Think You’re the Best” is titled from the old song of the same name. 38 years later, this song has another flavor under the interpretation of Zhang Jicong.

The film tells the story of the eldest brother played by Huang Zihua who unexpectedly reunites with his ex-girlfriend Monica (Stephen Teng), but finds that she has formed a couple with his second brother, and he has to choose between family and love. The movie contains a lot of reversal plots, with frequent golden sentences and constant burdens.

Seven or eight years ago, Huang Zihua made a cameo appearance in a film by Jiang Zhiqiang, and his comedy talent left a deep impression on Jiang Zhiqiang. Jiang Zhiqiang said, “I thought at the time, is there a chance to work with Huang Zihua in this life?” Seeing the script of “Still Think You Are the Best”, he sent an invitation to Huang Zihua, “I didn’t expect that after reading the script, the next day I just called and said I would love to act.”

Huang Zihua, who had not acted in a movie for a while, chose to take over the film because of its difficult but successful comedy script, “There is only one scene, and it was all shot in one room.” The film passed 4 scenes The dinner scene shows the family’s contradictions, interactions and laughter, and brings out the staggered relationship between the three brothers and three pairs of feelings.

Huang Zihua admitted frankly that he does not like to add his own ideas to the role he plays. “The most important thing is to understand the director’s intention, and I try to do it as much as possible.” After he really entered the role of the big brother, he found that the big brother was quite sad: he had many flaws since he was a child, and no one could say it, but he spoke big words to the world. , career is not smooth, life is not smooth, love is not smooth…

Huang Zihua revealed, “When I played, I tended to be a little more tragic. I asked the director, would it be too tragic? Maybe I will add some sympathy of my own.” However, in his opinion, the role of big brother is not Not the role most people would expect from him. How will the audience view this different Huang Zihua? This is something he finds interesting and looks forward to.

Talk about the plot:

There is helplessness behind the embarrassment of ex-girlfriend becoming younger brother and sister

In the film, the eldest brother’s ex-girlfriend becomes the second brother’s current girlfriend. Not only did the 3 eat at one table, but the current girlfriend even moved in with their extended family. Such a plot, in the eyes of many viewers, is full of embarrassment and drama.

In Huang Zihua’s opinion, the eldest brother will indeed be embarrassed in such a situation, but starting from the role of the eldest brother, he also understands his choice, “The eldest brother loves the younger brother very much, and is very reluctant to let him go. In the opening scene, the younger brothers thought (selling the house) ) The money was scattered. But the big brother didn’t want to, saying that you don’t have enough money to spend, I’ll give it to you, you don’t move. Then I found out, ‘Oh, so you and my ex are together.’ So, the big brother had to ask them to come together Live. It’s such a predicament.”

On one side is the younger brother, and on the other is the ex who is still in love. The eldest brother who gets along under the same roof is not feeling well. Huang Zihua understood the weakness and contradictions of this character and presented it with his own understanding, “He wants to maintain this family with his younger brother, but he loves this girlfriend very much and wants to see her very much. Only later did he realize that he couldn’t bear it. .”

▲ Huang Zihua plays “big brother”, his ex-girlfriend became his second brother and now his girlfriend

Family affection and love, Huang Zihua believes that it is difficult for the eldest brother to balance, he does not value family affection more, “If the ex-girlfriend can accept him, he may also give up the family. Brother needs a sense of security, either in his girlfriend or in the two brothers. Find it.”

In the film, the eldest brother broke up with his ex-girlfriend because of a “misunderstanding” over several text messages. If there is no such misunderstanding, will he get back his ex-girlfriend again? However, Huang Zihua believes that the eldest brother and Monica are still incompatible in nature. “The ex-girlfriend is a very aggressive person, and the eldest brother is not worthy of her. The two have always known that this misunderstanding is just a reason for breaking up. If they are all suitable, The misunderstanding is easy to explain.”

In the film, the eldest brother said something like this: “Believe is fate, and disbelief is fate.” Huang Zihua said with a smile, when he played the eldest brother, he was thinking, “What the hell are these two sentences talking about?” He thought, “Actually, The eldest brother doesn’t understand it himself. He is not a very smart person, so he buys some books of this golden sentence from outside, and tells some life principles to teach his younger brothers… He thinks this sentence is interesting, just because he has no love, he Maybe you think that love is about fate and fate.”

Talk about playing:

The months of filming are like a broken love

In the film “Still Think You Are the Best”, Stephy Teng, Wang Wanzhi, and Lin Mingzhen show their temperament mature women, funny cooks, and meow-like loli girls, respectively, and have opposite scenes with Huang Zihua.

For Stephy Teng, who plays his ex-girlfriend, Huang Zihua is full of praise: “Stephen Deng is a goddess. She has many qualities that boys ideal.” In Huang Zihua’s eyes, she is another natural “goddess”. Speaking of Wang Wanzhi, Huang Zihua called her a genius. “The rhythm, thought, and music of her comedy are genius performances.”

The most impressive thing about the cooperation with the three actresses is Stephy Teng. Huang Zihua admitted frankly that the months of filming were like a brokenhearted, “Because I was brokenhearted. When I saw her and my brother, even off-screen, I would feel sore when I saw her and Zhang Jicong. Especially in the film, during those few months, I really feel like a brokenhearted person.”

In order to be able to immediately get involved in filming, Huang Zihua usually thinks, “What do I want to like about her? So, I often look at her, thinking that this is the girl I love.”

Did Stephy Deng give feedback on her investment? Huang Zihua said with a smile: “No, she and Zhang Jicong are a couple. Anyway, I am on the set, so I don’t care so much, I will even be angry with Zhang Jicong. So, after the filming, I really feel released, and finally Don’t fall in love anymore.”

▲ Huang Zihua and Deng Lixin act opposite play

In recent years, Huang Zihua has not received many exclusive interviews with the media, and his movements have also attracted the attention of many fans. What is Huang Zihua’s life like when he’s not working? He revealed that when he is not working, he likes to exercise, gather with his family, climb mountains, and read books. Recently, he prefers more popular science books, such as relativity and quantum physics. “I think it is worthwhile to understand the origin of events.”

Not long ago, Huang Zihua just finished filming a new film, playing a lawyer. This is also his first time playing a contemporary lawyer. He said that if he encounters a suitable script, he will try to cooperate with different directors in the future and try movies with different themes.

▲ “I still think you are the best” posterReturn to Sohu, see more





Editor: