Actor Juan Pablo Raba Speaks Out About Terrifying Robbery Experience in Bogotá

Juan Pablo Raba, a well-known actor from various film and television productions, has made headlines on digital platforms after revealing that he was the victim of a robbery in Bogotá. The actor, who is also a member of the cast of Mi gorda bella, recounted the unfortunate event, which took place in the eastern hills of the capital while he was accompanied by his two young children.

In an interview with a national media outlet, Raba disclosed distressing details of the robbery, stating that he and his children encountered a group of individuals who proceeded to attack them. The criminals were not only after his belongings but also attempted to gain access to his bank accounts and make unauthorized transfers.

“I felt like something wasn’t right. I detoured to a slightly higher area and three others who had seen us pass came out. They set us up, they started to get closer, I, protecting my children, hit them to a tree behind, and then they started hitting me,” Raba recounted in his interview.

Despite the harrowing experience, Raba emphasized that his children were unharmed and that he cooperated with the criminals to prevent further harm. “They are obviously scared, that excites me. They’re fine, they’ve never been touched. The situation got a little complicated when one of them went to grab my daughter. There I hit him hard. Curiously, that was when the situation began to calm down, but they did not behave very well,” he said.

The actor’s courage and quick thinking in the face of danger have garnered much attention and support from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry. The shocking robbery has also brought to light the ongoing issue of insecurity in certain areas of Bogotá. Raba’s decision to share his experience serves as a reminder of the importance of safety awareness and caution, particularly in unfamiliar environments.

The actor is grateful that his children were unharmed and has urged others to be vigilant and cautious when traveling in potentially risky areas. Despite the trauma of the experience, Raba remains optimistic and focused on moving forward from the unfortunate incident.

Share this: Facebook

X

