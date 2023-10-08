Actor Keith Jefferson, Known for his Roles in Quentin Tarantino Films, Dies at 53

Actor Keith Jefferson, known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino films such as “Django Unchained” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” has tragically passed away at the age of 53. Jefferson had been battling cancer, and his death comes just two months after he openly announced his diagnosis.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media at the time, Jefferson spoke of the challenges he faced upon learning of his illness. “Every once in a while, God gives you a challenge and leaves it up to you to solve. When I was diagnosed with cancer, I had to stop, take a break, and I didn’t want to share it with anyone. Not even my family and extended family. Today I am in the right place to transmit it because my faith is getting stronger,” he wrote alongside an emotional image.

The news of Jefferson’s passing has devastated his colleagues, particularly actor Jamie Foxx, who co-starred with him in the recently released drama directed by Maggie Betts. Foxx took to his social media platforms to express his grief and pay tribute to his dear friend. “This loss hurts. Keith, you have been nothing but absolute grace, your entire life, your heart is pure love without measure, you have been a wonderful soul. We will miss you immensely. It’s going to take a while to get over this. Goodbye my friend. I love you,” Foxx wrote.

Jefferson’s funeral is set to take place on October 21 in Texas. His passing has left a void in the entertainment industry, with fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a talented actor and beloved friend.