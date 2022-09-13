[Epoch Times, September 12, 2022](Epoch Times reporter Li Yun comprehensive report) After mainland actor Li Yifeng was detained, all his related works were removed from the shelves, and his alma mater also took down his promotional posters. On the 12th, the topic of “Li Yifeng’s advertisement was urgently replaced during the high-speed rail journey” appeared on the hot search.

A short video showed that on a high-speed train in China, all the advertisements on the seat turbans were removed by the flight attendants. It is reported that the advertisement on the headscarf has Li Yifeng’s head portrait, and the content is Wang Li’s smart door lock.

Wang Li’s security official Weibo issued a statement on the evening of September 11 saying that all business cooperation relations with Li Yifeng will be terminated from now on.

Earlier in the day, Beijing police said that 35-year-old actor Li Moumou was arrested on suspicion of repeatedly visiting prostitutes.

CCTV said in a report, “Li Moumou is Li Yifeng.” The news was once on the hot search list.

On the afternoon of the 10th, the CCTV News APP deleted the name of Li Yifeng and his song “Hopefully Live Long” from the program list of the 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala.

At 5:30 p.m., the program list announced on CCTV news official Weibo simultaneously canceled Li Yifeng’s name and program.

After the news of Li Yifeng’s arrest on the 11th was announced, the official Weibo of the True Fruit brand took the lead in announcing that it would terminate all cooperative relations with Li Yifeng from now on.

Subsequently, major brands also announced the termination of their contracts, including Real Fruit, Prada, Luk Fook Jewelry, Kyoto Nianci Temple, HONMA Golf, Sensodyne, Panerai, RemyMartin, Duck Down Jacket, Kangbach, etc. Li Yifeng ended the cooperative relationship.

At the same time, major manufacturers urgently removed the cooperation posters related to Li Yifeng. Li Yifeng’s alma mater, Sichuan Film and Television Academy, also removed the promotional posters and related content of Li Yifeng’s outstanding alumni.

Many music and video platforms including QQ Music, NetEase Cloud Music, and Mango TV have removed Li Yifeng’s works. And Li Yifeng’s Weibo also lost 300,000 followers overnight, from 61.008 million to 60.708 million.

Lu Media predicts that the two upcoming films “Playground” and “Animal World 2″ starring Li Yifeng will also be affected.

The 35-year-old Li Yifeng made his debut in the talent show in 2007. In 2014, he became a first-line male star in the costume drama “Gu Jian Qi Tan”. Touted and won multiple awards.

Li Yifeng once starred in the CCP’s red film and television drama “The Trumpeter is in Place”. In July last year, he also played the former leader of the Communist Party of China Mao Zedong in the film “Revolutionary”, a tribute to the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Public reports show that in recent years, special actors who played Mao Zedong and other high-level CCP leaders and became very popular, did not seem to have a good ending.

Among them, four special actors who played Mao Zedong, Gu Yue, Wang Lixian, Ma Yufei and He Mingzhi, all died unexpectedly. Peng Jiang, the famous actor who played Mao Zedong, died on January 30, 2019.

And Zhang Keyao, China‘s first special actor who played Mao Zedong, stopped playing Mao Zedong to save his life because of his poor health in his early years; Zhang Tielin, an actor who played Mao Zedong, said that he was “frightened” when he played Mao Zedong.

Responsible editor: Gao Jing #