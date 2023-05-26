Home » Actor Luo Jingmin passed away due to illness. Zhang Yi, Liu Tianzuo and others issued a message of condolence|Zhang Yi|Liu Tianzuo|Luo Jingmin_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Actor Luo Jingmin passed away due to illness



Sina Entertainment News On May 26, according to the Actors Working Committee of the China Television Association, actor Luo Jingmin passed away due to illness in the early morning at the age of 67. @张思欢志: I feel sorry for you, old man. The official blog of the movie “Life Events” posted photos in remembrance: Since then, there has been another star in the sky, that is our favorite Lao Mo, and Mr. Luo Jingmin has gone well all the way. @刘天佩 posted a message of condolences: “Veterinarian, let’s go!” @Director Producer Li Wenlong wrote: “Mr. Luo Jingmin drove the crane west, another huge loss for the film and television industry. May Mr. Luo last forever.”

It is reported that Luo Jingmin was born in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province in 1956, alias Luo Jingming, is an actor and drama actor in Mainland China. In 2006, he was well-known to the audience for his role in the military drama “Soldier Assault”. In addition, he also starred in many well-known film and television works such as “My Leader, My Regiment” and “Life Events”.

