Actor Qin Lan serves as the producer of the action-adventure movie "The Raiders in Tibet", which is on the line
Actor Qin Lan serves as the producer of the action-adventure movie “The Raiders in Tibet”, which is on the line-Qianlong.com.cn

Actor Qin Lan serves as the producer of the action-adventure movie “The Raiders in Tibet”, which is on the line-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Actor Qin Lan acts as the producer of the action-adventure movie “The Raiders in Tibet”, which is on the line

The action-adventure film “The Raiders in Tibet”, with actor Qin Lan as the producer and art director, was launched on October 13, and it was first broadcast on Tencent Video and iQiyi, and a thrilling and exciting adventure in the strange realm kicked off. . The film, starring Wei Qianxiang and Qu Jingjing, is produced by Beijing Woxing Film Co., Ltd. and Beijing Lajin Film Co., Ltd. Qin Lan also revealed that this film is the ingenuity of the entire production team, overcoming many difficulties at extreme altitudes , complete the live shooting, I believe that the new film will not live up to the audience’s expectations.

Qin Lan is well known to the public, mostly for her role as an actress. She is the resolute professional agent Mo Xiangwan in “Blame You Are Too Beautiful”, the gentle and intellectual white-collar Shen Ruoxin in “The Rational Life”, and the one in “Heirloom”. The dignified and abiding lady Yi Zhongling is also the sober and powerful director of cardiac surgery Tang Jiayu in “All About Doctor Tang”… However, apart from being an actor, Qin Lan is also constantly trying new possibilities and seeking self-breakthroughs in different identities. It is not the first time for her to be the producer of “The Raiders of Tibet”. She has previously participated in the production of the movie “The Legend of the Condor Heroes: Nine Yin and White Bone Claws”.

Not only can he use solid acting skills to do his job well under the spotlight, but he can also participate in the creation with a new identity behind the screen. Qin Lan’s multi-residential development also proves that as long as he has the courage to step out of his comfort zone and down-to-earth efforts, he can achieve success. Can shine in different fields of development. It is reported that Qin Lan will also have many excellent works to be broadcast, such as “Ripple Heart”, “She Just Doesn’t Want to Lose”, “The Hidden Mother”, “The Brilliant Turn” and so on. I look forward to seeing more of her wonderful side in the future!

