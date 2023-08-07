Home » Actor Sandra Bullock’s Partner and Photographer, Bryan Randall, Dies at 57 After Battle with ALS
Bryan Randall, the partner of actress Sandra Bullock, has tragically passed away at the age of 57 after a three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). His family announced his death last Saturday in a statement, expressing their deep sadness over the loss. Randall had chosen to keep his struggle with ALS private, and his family honored his wishes during his challenging journey.

The family expressed their gratitude to the dedicated physicians and nurses who supported them throughout Randall’s battle with the disease. They acknowledged the sacrifices made by the healthcare professionals, who often put their own families aside to care for their loved one. In their heartfelt statement, the family asked for privacy as they grieve and come to terms with the devastating loss.

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall’s relationship began in January 2015 when Randall, a former model turned photographer, photographed Bullock’s son Louis’ birthday. They fell in love shortly after and made their relationship public several months later. Bullock, who is a mother to Louis and daughter Laila, spoke about their relationship during an appearance on Red Table Talk in December 2021. She called Randall the love of her life and praised him as a devoted partner and father figure to her children.

Bullock also mentioned the differences in their religious beliefs but described Randall as an example she wants her children to follow. She acknowledged their occasional disagreements but emphasized the importance of open-mindedness and understanding in their relationship. Bullock expressed her stubbornness and desire to handle everything herself, highlighting the challenges of co-parenting.

In honor of Bryan Randall’s memory, his family requested that donations be made to the ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital instead of sending flowers. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

The passing of Bryan Randall is a heartbreaking loss for Sandra Bullock and his loved ones. The couple’s relationship and the impact Randall had on Bullock’s family will always be remembered. As they navigate through the difficult process of grieving, their request for privacy is respected during this challenging time.

