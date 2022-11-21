Reprinted from: Poster fashion

Original Title: Actor Street Shooting | Hong Kong Aberdeen Chen Weiting appeared in the rain, Mr. Hai died due to Alzheimer’s tendency?

report! It’s the weekend, and the male star street photographed it (obsessed with being a newspaper boy ing)~

In Chinese this week, not only the rare Hong Kong Chai William Chan appeared in the rain, but also Wan Chai (not) Wu Jianhao, whose exposure was rising steadily, appeared handsomely. As for the party in Europe and the United States, Mr. Hai announced his temporary retirement due to the tendency of Alzheimer’s disease, while Mr. Gun, Pete and others are busy dating. It is a scene of couples and couples.

On November 17, William Chan appeared in Shanghai

Rainy day, wet scene, withered leaves all over the ground, a Hong Kong man in khaki overalls walks towards you with his head down, ahhh, who knows the atmosphere (you will be more handsome without a cold hat)! William is definitely a rarity in street photography, and this look must be given to you at the beginning.

On November 17, Vanness Wu appeared in Shanghai

VanNess, holding flowers in his hand, is very Taiwanese drama hero (after all, he has acted for so many years) ~ he is still the trendy street hip-hop style he likes very much.

His upper body is a sweater from his own brand ICEKINGDOM that Rapper ICE Yang Changqing gave him. It seems that the relationship between brother and brother is very good.

On November 6, Xiao Jingteng appeared in Chengdu

Yushen wore KENZO’s new product and set off to record “Our Song”. The high-saturation floral padded jacket and dark-colored bottoms do not appear to be inconsistent, and the purple sneakers add to the “coquettishness”, and the contrast is well matched.

(Hahahaha, why does it match so well with Emma Roberts in yesterday’s actress street shoot!)

On November 17th, Lee Seung-hyun appeared in Beijing

The editor no longer has to look at his face, as long as it is All Black+long coat+feather pendant, Lee Seung-hyun will not run away! This is his true love to wear~

This time, the gray and black plaid shirt and bag have a little echo, and it also adds a sense of hierarchy to the black body (can’t help guessing whether this pendant has any special meaning).

On November 13, Yuan Hong appeared in Xiamen

Yuan Hong, who finished his trip to the Golden Rooster Awards, was dressed in a Southeast Asian vacation style, walking to the airport in a leisurely and comfortable way, and his pink hat was also full of “girly heart”.I don’t know if you have heard of this stalk-“Yuan Hong is the man behind the golden rooster actor”, this year’s Zhu Yilong, last year’s Zhang Yi, and Huang Xiaoming, all have one thing in common is sitting in front of Yuan Hong

On November 11, Huang Jue appeared in Shanghai

Uncle Jue and his wife Maizi are in front of each other. In addition to masks and matching colors, the two also carry casual backpacks on their backs. It is not a couple outfit but a couple outfit!

On November 14, Qin Hao appeared in Shanghai

The gray and black color scheme has his mature and stable atmosphere, and the little stars on the peaked cap and shoes bring a touch of youthful vigor. Recently, “The Big Game” starring him and Wan Qian has been launched, and fans of the drama will catch up.

On November 17 local time, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox appeared in Los Angeles

This year’s GQ Men’s Annual Party is still full of stars. Megan, who is wearing a see-through suit and leopard print pants, opened with Gunner. Gunner’s hair color changes more frequently than Megan. This time, the two focused on a calm and sexy style, not as gorgeous as before, and it was a bright spot.

On November 17 local time, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appeared in Los Angeles

Travis and the eldest sister are more casual and cool than the two upstairs, but Travis’s expression and clenched fists, how do you feel that whoever looks at the eldest sister for a second will be beaten up by him

Here is a group photo of the four of you. This is also a “famous scene” for the wife. Which one do you like better?

On November 18 local time, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky appeared in New York

This week’s hot news: After Mr. Hai learned that he was prone to Alzheimer’s disease, he announced a temporary hiatus.

When they were photographed going out for a walk with their wife two days ago, the two were still holding hands and looked in good condition.

On November 18 local time, Cristiano Ronaldo appeared in Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way to Qatar to participate in the World Cup. He is wearing a suit and leather shoes, and he looks like a male model on the catwalk. The first game will be held on November 20th. I wonder if there are any fans among you?

On November 15 local time, Tobey Maguire appeared in Santa Monica

Toby you boy! After Pete and Mili’s love affair exploded, our little spider Toby also hugged a long-legged beauty, with a very happy expression and a relaxed posture.Earlier this year, didn’t he break up with his girlfriend Tatiana Dieteman who had been dating for three years? It seems that the new spring has come again (as expected of Xiao Lizi’s best friend

On November 13 local time, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher appeared in Los Angeles

The two came to the Crypto arena to watch the Lakers game in a very low-key way. Although they were dressed casually, they still wore burgundy masks to support the Lakers~ Ashton lowered his hat and wore a plaid shirt, and Mila wore a long Brown jacket, so cozy.

On November 12 local time, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham appeared in Beverly Hills

Following the last time I “robbed” my wife of ice cream on the street in Dabu, this time I enjoyed frozen yogurt all by myself, without letting my wife hold my hand, bent my back, and was shorter than Nicola…

On November 11 local time, Rihanna and A$AP Rockey appeared in Los Angeles

The young couple joined hands to attend the brand party of Mercer + Prince, a whiskey brand founded by Brother A. A is very attractive (it can be seen that Japanese women really love strappy high heels)!

On November 12 local time, King Charles and Prince William appeared in London

Members of the royal family commemorated Queen Elizabeth at the Albert Hall, Charles and William both wore military uniforms, and they were still very majestic.

One thing to say, William is handsome in a hat (covering the hairline).

On November 16 local time, Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson appeared in New York

Pete, you boy, this is another beautiful woman! On his birthday, he had a sweet date with Mi Li, and they both wore down jacket couple outfits of the same color, admiring them.

Is it cold, and everyone’s love heart is just around the corner?Let’s not talk, the editor went to dig wild vegetables first

