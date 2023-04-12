original title:

Actor Yang Haoyu: If you dare to let me come, I dare to give you a colorful spring

The Paper reporter Chen Chen and intern Geng Naiding

After “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department” was released, the leading actor Yang Haoyu lived in conflict every day. “It’s not like a literary worker, but like an investor.” This is Yang Haoyu’s description of his recent state. The first thing he does when he wakes up in the morning is to open the professional version of Maoyan, monitor the box office in real time, and keep an eye on Douban, ticketing websites and WeChat. Netizens on the blog commented on the film and appeared in the message area from time to time.

He admits that he is “extremely interested” in this film, firstly because it is the male lead he hasn’t seen for more than 20 years after graduation; Role. “To be honest, there have been some film and television works before that achieved good ratings or box office. It seems that I am not so excited, but now a friend leaves me a message, and I feel the resonance, and I will be moved from the bottom of my heart. The film provides a kind of mutual link close to the artwork, like a password to find a “confidant” – those who pierce the heart are particularly pricked, and those who like it will like it very much.” His favorite evaluation is that someone watching After seeing this movie, he said, “Intellectuals have to dance too.”

“Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department” is a science fiction film directed by Kong Dashan, produced by Guo Fan and Wang Hongwei, and starring Yang Haoyu and Ailiya. Yang Haoyu played the role of Tang Zhijun, editor-in-chief of the editorial department of “Universe Exploration”. As a “civil science” fanatic, he has been exploring extraterrestrial civilizations for decades. westward journey.

The film was released on the 11th, and the box office exceeded 40 million. Although this alternative sci-fi film known as “Science Fiction Floor Tiles” did not gain the upper hand in the fierce market competition in April, the film continued to dominate Douban’s popular book video and video list before it was released, and maintained a score of 8.4 in the follow-up market performance. Douban high score (168,000 points).

Among all the movies that Yang Haoyu has watched, “Cosmos Exploration Editorial Department” is a very literary one. Looking forward to the success of this movie, “Maybe just like Guo Fan thought that the success of “The Wandering Earth” would open the door to domestic science fiction movies. It is also a particularly remarkable thing that many filmmakers have an additional way of expressing the world.”

Tang Zhijun in the film fully integrates paranoia and love into the texture of life, and all kinds of nonsense that is heavenly and serious, under his interpretation, it is both ridiculous and true. He firmly believes that the snowflakes on the TV are signal waves from far away in the universe, and he abides by the principle that human beings only need extremely simple food and substances for survival. Many weird things that others seem unimaginable to others have their own system in his logic. And the pain and unwillingness in a middle-aged man’s heart are revealed in every inadvertent way, which is very accurate and moving.

Tang Zhijun is a contradictory combination of frustration and aloofness, romance and poetry. It is also the most distinctive role played by Yang Haoyu since he became an actor. Many viewers who like him are also very happy that he has finally waited for such a “blockbuster”.

Ten years ago, the popular comedy “Longmen Bodyguard Bureau” was broadcast, and Yang Haoyu played the role of “Uncle Gong”, the humorous, upright head of the Longmen Bodyguard Bureau, who played the role of Wen Lianggong, who has “ex-girlfriends all over the world“. Once became familiar among TV audiences; in 2017, the TV series “White Deer Plain” was hotly rated, sandwiched between the White Deer family, the calm and cold “Mr. Leng” once again impressed the audience; in 2019, “The Wandering Earth” “opened the door to Chinese sci-fi movies, in which Yang Haoyu played the role of He Lianke, a hardware engineer of the CN171-11 rescue team. “Old He” sacrificed after plugging in the last interface for the “Ignite Jupiter” plan; in 2020, the TV series “An Jia” Among them, Yang Haoyu plays the role of Xie Tingfeng, the intermediary of “Old Fried Tiao”. , carrying secrets and hiding merits and fame, he is not upright when he laughs and scolds… Yang Haoyu always appears in front of the film and television audience as a supporting role. character image.

On April 7th, Yang Haoyu and his friends from the “Board Bureau” ten years ago watched a “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department” together, crying and laughing together. Pat him on the shoulder and say, “It’s romantic to have someone who is serious about doing things with you…”

From leaving home at the age of sixteen to now at the age of knowing his destiny, 49-year-old Yang Haoyu walks in the industry like “Uncle Gong”. He has rich experience and restrains his martial arts like an old Huang.

In an interview with reporters from The Paper, he talked about his triumphs and setbacks since he entered the industry, and he once made a solemn promise to those assistant casting directors—”As long as you dare to let me come, I will dare to give you one.” Colorful spring.”

Other Directors Change My Flesh

Director Dashan transforms my soul

Kong Dashan, the director of “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department”, was Guo Fan’s executive director when he filmed “The Wandering Earth”. Director Kong Dashan originally planned to let Guo Fan play the role of Tang Zhijun. After watching Yang Haoyu’s performance in “The Wandering Earth”, Kong Dashan seemed to have found the Tang Zhijun he had always dreamed of. Even in recent interviews, Kong Dashan teased him, which made Guo Fan brood for a while.

After filming “The Wandering Earth”, Kong Dashan didn’t say hello to Yang Haoyu, but quietly bought tickets for the drama he starred in, and came to Shanghai from Beijing to watch his drama. This behavior moved Yang Haoyu even now thinking about it. “I have been in the arts for so many years, and not so many directors would take the time to get to know me.” Yang Haoyu has been working in the actor industry for many years, and he is used to being a “panacea”. He claims to have a good relationship with the assistant directors all over Shanghai. , Never haggle, as long as you are free, you will be on call.

The second time the two met was on a rainy day in October in a teahouse in Qibao Ancient Town, Shanghai, and they talked about things related to the universe. There is rarely a role that made him think of such an adjective-“romantic” at the beginning of taking the role. This “romance” lasted until the film was released, so that Yang Haoyu later joked with others, “Other directors want to change my body, but director Dashan wants to change my soul.” The role of Tang Zhijun is different from all the roles he has played in the past, “he really touches my soul”.

Yang Haoyu said that he was originally a pragmatic person, “I am a very worldly person, and I may have been thinking about what kind of film I want to shoot and whether the response to the play will be good. On the contrary, such an experience made me a little ‘lost’ .” In the past, he didn’t think much about those empty words, the meaning of the universe, poetry, and human existence. And recently, he began to think, “Could it be that all the inspirations in this world are the aliens or after the development of human technology to a very powerful stage in the future, through special methods, those knowledge are stored in this space. When you focus enough, you can directly read the knowledge they left behind. This is the so-called inspiration, inspiration itself does not exist, it is just a process of reading new knowledge.” When the reporter said, “This When the logic is very Tang Zhijun”, Yang Haoyu sighed, “Tang Zhijun has given me some influence, and it may affect my perspective on the world in the future. I haven’t thought much about many issues before, and I think more about realistic survival issues.”

Rich performance experience comes from four years of drama school study, years of stage play honing and the on-the-spot reaction of the audience, but this time Yang Haoyu described the breakthrough he has made in his performance, using “poetry and song” as a metaphor. “Poetry is restraint, and song is catharsis. It seems that the performance has something in common. In this film, I found that the director deliberately did not use that kind of emotional performance in many scenes. Although there were some things that I didn’t understand at the beginning. , and there are some parts that feel pity, but after watching the film, I can also agree with the director’s greatness.”

Folk singer Yao Shisan once wrote a song called “Second Maid”, in which there is a line to the effect that “Riding a pig, we two conquer the Pacific Ocean”. Yang Haoyu was impressed by this image early on. What’s interesting is that in the movie, Tang Zhijun rides a donkey with a Don Quixote attitude, and he also has the same playful and tragic spirit. “I know I’ve reached a stage where I can present a role like that, and if I don’t play a role like this, I’m going to be old.”

Most of the time, Yang Haoyu is an actor with a distinctive style. He has been experienced in the drama stage for a long time, and his interpretation of the role often shows an exaggerated precision. This is why he has not had many roles for a long time but can be remembered by the audience. . But he himself has been longing for a more “introverted” acting opportunity. “Manchester by the Sea” is one of Yang Haoyu’s favorite movies. He loves the “very polite” expression, but most of the roles that find him do not allow him to be so “warm”.

Once, in order to get close to his favorite way of acting, he even took the initiative to ask for help when the documentary director Wang Bing was filming “Three Sisters”. I can’t act. At that time I didn’t believe it at all. He sent me a piece of material from “Three Sisters”. Always life.”

This opportunity to compete with the sense of life of the documentary was finally realized in the “Universe Exploration Editorial Department”. This crew, which was described as “terrible” by another leading actor, Alia, abandoned all techniques, and started an absurd and heart-wrenching story in the way of life together with amateur actors in a “streaking” environment without lighting or tracks. Reality.

The absurd journey of searching for aliens was compiled by Kong Dashan into a “minke version” contemporary Journey to the West story, and the filming location continued to go deeper into the remote southwestern mountainous hinterland.

Yang Haoyu’s father became an oil exploration worker after he transferred from the army. This kind of exploration work is quite similar to Tang Zhijun’s “exploration”. Yang Haoyu lived in the mountains with his parents when he was a child, and ran in the mountains and forests in the southwest since he was a child. “Tang Zhijun is connected with these mountains and is no stranger to them. For a person who pursues the footprints of aliens, it seems that which piece of land is not important to him, but that there are aliens on that piece of land. The matter itself is very important to him.” When shooting, Yang Haoyu seemed to have a sense of intimacy when facing the mountains and soil in the southwest, “I am familiar with and love the land in the southwest region. .”

The difficult and crude shooting environment is the same as the “editorial department” that faces closure at any time, “you don’t have anything to ask for”. Yang Haoyu jokingly broke the news, “Teacher Alia stopped filming several times, and her heart was broken. She always thinks our crew is a liar. There is no such crew. There are no tripods, tracks, rockers, and headlights. “Mi Pineapple ’ and rarely appeared. Over the years, we have experienced too much filming and no money to continue filming, or no money to do post-production crew after filming. This movie also gives people a sense of insecurity at any time.”

Whether it is unreliable or unreliable, the actors will still be very involved in the real filming. “I have studied acting for 4 years and have been in the industry for more than 20 years, but the director told me that you took away all the acting skills. This is very similar to when Zhang Sanfeng taught Zhang Wuji in “Yi Tian Tu Long Ji”. Remember? Is it? Now forget all the moves.”

Yang Haoyu, who was born in a professional class, sometimes couldn’t help being “beautiful”, and later he found a deep resonance with the photographers of the crew – because the director of photography who came with martial arts was also required to hold the camera in an “original ecology”. When the two talked about the process of shedding all their martial arts in terms of creative power, they both experienced a moment of bewilderment.

But after overcoming that stage, “a restrained, calm, and not relying on one’s own hysterical or flailing figure, can make this quiet picture more powerful. The state of not performing is particularly good. The power is not so great.” Yang Haoyu said that he learned a new “big move” this time.

among the graduates of acting

i feel like a loser

Before the film was released, Yang Haoyu came to the Shanghai Theater Academy road show with the creators. After taking the stage, Yang Haoyu excitedly “kissed” the stage, “97411105”, the moment he reported his student number, he immediately choked up.

For Yang Haoyu, going to the theater is a bit of a magical place.

Yang Haoyu’s grades were not very good when he was studying. After leaving the technical school, he first joined the Shanghai Tunnel Company and became a front-line maintenance worker. In the 1990s, Yang Haoyu had a monthly salary of 3,000 to 4,000 and the best benefits, but he felt that his life was coming to an end, so he submitted his resignation to the company. He gave up the salt soda he drank casually every summer, and the meal ticket of five hundred yuan that he could lose to his master when he was resting. He began to try and make mistakes as persistently as Tang Zhijun. In order to make a living, he worked as a dish player and a vegetable runner, and in the favor of fate, he also met the career that he was willing to pursue all his life-acting.

In order to learn acting well, Yang Haoyu set his goal at the Shanghai Theater Academy, the best acting school in Shanghai. The living conditions are only three or four square meters in the escalator room, and the road to the art test after repeated failures lasts for three years. His parents couldn’t understand him, and others didn’t know what was going on in his head. So like Tang Zhijun, who is so single-minded and consumed with his own pursuit, he is not unfamiliar with his “not normal brain” life state when others see him. While waiting for the admission notice of the show, Yang Haoyu also started working at a sci-fi-themed amusement park in Shanghai called “Froebel Science Fiction Paradise”. In the dark, a certain “sci-fi sense” seems to have been lingering on Yang Haoyu on the road of life.

In 1997, Yang Haoyu finally entered the performance department of Shanghai Theater Academy next to the maximum age admission line in the admissions brochure of STA. The family is unwilling to pay for Yang Haoyu, and he even needs to borrow money from friends to pay the tuition.

Class 97 of the Acting Department of STA has produced many stars. Actors such as Tong Dawei, Feng Shaofeng, Yan Yikuan, and Yang Rong are all members of this group. Yang Haoyu is an older student in the class, and even later he and Feng Shaofeng were college roommates, which was talked about by fans for a long time.

“When I was admitted to the theater, I was older than the rest of them, basically 4 years older, and there might be a generation gap if I was a little bit closer. So if they want to play some older roles, they basically look for me.” But in terms of maturity, there are older monitors in the class, and Yang Haoyu didn’t enjoy the feeling of being depended on when he was a big brother. Recalling the state when he was studying, he said: “I am always in a state of embarrassment and not embarrassment.” In addition, he is “a person who has been soaked by society, but when you enter the school, the teacher hopes that you are a A piece of blank paper. You can absorb what you teach on a blank paper, but once you have been impregnated, it is difficult to change your own thoughts.”

After entering the school he dreamed of, Yang Haoyu continued to be hit hard. The teacher failed all the works in his freshman year, and almost faced the fate of being screened at the end of the school year (Shanghai Theater Academy will screen and drop out of school students who fail the professional screening assessment every school year), which made Yang Haoyu have a long time for acting. no confidence. “In the past two years, I didn’t know what acting was at all, and every time I went back to class, I was trembling.” It wasn’t until the junior year, after the performance of a work called “Passport”, that everyone applauded him, that he realized that he had finally touched it. Performance.

“I was the first person in our class to go out to film, and at that time I played the leading role.” It was a movie called “Foreign Boss, Female Driver”, and then there was a novel called “The Color Realm”. Many films also went to the European Film Festival that year and won awards. In his junior year, Yang Haoyu achieved outstanding results. However, because his English scores did not meet the standard, Yang Haoyu failed to get his graduation certificate when he graduated. Fortunately, he acted in a skit encouraging Chinese women’s football and won an award in a competition in Shanghai. Yang Haoyu was selected into the Shanghai Drama Arts center.

As an actor of the Shanghai Dramatic Art Center, Yang Haoyu has never stopped his enthusiasm for the stage for more than 20 years since he graduated in 2001. “A Wonderful Little Thing” and many other drama works, presented the audience with emotional, delicate and pure performances, and won the 21st Shanghai Magnolia Drama Performance Art Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2011 with “I Love Peach Blossom”. The accumulation and honing of the drama stage has made Yang Haoyu better at studying and designing when dealing with many roles. He often adds his own careful thinking to the performance, and has become an all-rounder who is good at both drama and comedy roles.

Even so, compared to his classmates who have shined in various film and television dramas one after another, he still suffers from a psychological gap for a long time. “Until now, I still think that as a student of Shanghai Theater Academy, I am a failure.” , It is also my unwillingness to never have a masterpiece that can be produced.

Today, returning to STA, Yang Haoyu excitedly described “Universe Exploration Editorial Department” as his “return homework for acting class”, and lost control of his emotions for a while. “Going to the theater is too much like a movie for my whole life. If I was smoother at the time, I would not have such strong feelings now.”

Many groups have not given me money until now

but i’m satisfied

Many hypothetical questions were thrown to Yang Haoyu, but they did not exist in him. For example, if he is not a handsome guy, he will dig up the records of puberty photos in his mobile phone that have only left blurry outlines due to cache deletion, and swear, “When I was in junior high school, I really looked like Angelababy!”

For another example, if you have been playing supporting roles, do you also envy those students who are more popular and can play leading roles, you can take on more and better plays, and have more room for choice.

“I was the first person in the class to come out to film, so I never envied anyone. The situation at that time was that there was no time to envy, and life came in a turbulent way.”

Yang Haoyu said that when he was most famous in Shanghai, he had the best relationship with all the assistant directors in Shanghai. “They love me very much. Whenever I have time, I go there, and I never talk to them about money.” After graduating from Shanghai Opera in 2001, he has worked in Shanghai for more than 20 years. Best interpretation inside. “You have to believe me, how much role you give me, what kind of role I can play with you. As long as you dare to let me come, I dare to give you a colorful spring, because for me, now I am Enough to live. I think this is a very interesting process. Many crews didn’t give me money, but I don’t care, because I’m enjoying myself, anyway, I’m satisfied, and I don’t give me money, sometimes I don’t even eat , it doesn’t matter.”

He likes to “add drama” to himself. Recently, a small episode happened because he felt that the dialect was better, but the filming was good, and he had to make up the Mandarin dubbing later, which made him feel a little guilty. “There are not many opportunities for you to grind the show. Most directors and producers are still ‘it’s time to start work, it’s almost done’. You can’t waste everyone’s time. This is a very annoying thing, but most of the time It’s the norm.”

Yang Haoyu knows that such a role as Tang Zhijun is rare, and this time’s enough addiction does not mean that he will be able to walk on the road of being a leading actor in the future. “Playing a leading role and a supporting role are the same. I don’t have the mentality to play Tang Zhijun and other roles. Any changes. When I play a supporting role, I have more energy to do my scene well, and I can refine it.”

This year coincides with the 10th anniversary of “Dragon Gate Guard”. Yang Haoyu wrote on Weibo: “Ten years, from Wen Lianggong to Tang Zhijun, thank you for the audience’s company. From youth to open-mindedness, as long as you put your heart and work hard, you will live up to your youth.”

I asked him what his mood of “from youth to open-mindedness” was. He said that when he was young, he cared about other people’s opinions, so he regarded the external affirmation of being admitted to the Shanghai Opera, Shanghua, and winning the Magnolia Award. The most important time node in my acting career. But thinking about it now, if you want to sum up the important moments in your life, these are still “milestones” that you can’t get around, but they are no longer for the confirmation from the outside. , Every step after that is that I am doing what I love, and I am satisfied even if I am playing tricks.”

In an interview not long ago, Yang Haoyu was asked how he was a late bloomer. Yang Haoyu said, “I am not a big talent, and I am not a late bloomer. There is only one performer who is happily engaged in acting work. Not all actors hope to be popular.”

He knows that there are many possibilities waiting to be realized for him, and he is full of confidence in it. “If you want to talk about the countryside, I am a child born and raised in the mountains; if you want to talk about the city, I lived in the most prosperous place on Nanjing Road. In a small house of three or four square meters, a trolley pulling milk passes by my window every morning at four o’clock… In this era, if you want to talk about any thing, I have a deep resonance. If you talk about fantasy, science fiction Various themes, when I was in junior high school, the most ordered at home were “Story Club”, “UFO Exploration”, and “Wulin”, which are all my dreams. So these plays find me, I have no problem, I have accumulated.”

While speaking, he was in high spirits, as if many well-thought-out characters were already waving to him.