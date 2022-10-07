Source title: Actor Zhang Kaiying’s new drama “Fighting Road” hits the show with Hua Shiyin’s straight ball chasing and staged be aesthetics

Directed by Yi Zheng and starring Jin Chen, Wang Anyu, Zhang Kaiying, etc., the youth competitive drama “Chi Dao” is being broadcast on Youku. In the latest plot, the financial department Hua Shi Yin played by Zhang Kaiying, an actor of Gathering Star, is chasing Duan Yucheng. After Shi Yin finally confirmed that Duan Yucheng likes Luo Na, her expression changed for a second, which made the concerned netizens sympathize with each other. , expressing distress to Shi Yin. Acting skills fit the original character Zhang Kaiying sincerely pursued the drama and was circled by fans Zhang Kaiying, an actor under Gathering Star, plays the second female Shi Yin in the play. She is the flower of the financial department and has always been in love with the male protagonist Duan Yucheng (Wang Anyu). From her appearance to the current episode, netizens recognized her role as Shi Yin very much, saying that she fits the original book very well, and her character of chasing love with straight balls is also very popular. Although Shi Yin played by Zhang Kaiying doesn’t make many appearances, her eyes and actions are just right every time she appears. The performance of straight balls is not easy to master. If you don’t master the strength, it is easy to be criticized by the public, but the new actor Zhang Kaiying’s performance is just right, whether it is the progressive “drawing” scene of the eyes, or the actions that are hesitant to speak, also Or every time they face Duan Yucheng’s sincere expression, the audience can feel her feelings for Duan Yucheng, so they will have more empathy at the end of the bee. And Zhang Kaiying, who is chasing dramas in real time, is also a treasure girl. She will express her opinions along with the plot, and her interesting words have attracted the discussion of many netizens. With such a newcomer who understands the role, it is no wonder that the director chose her to play the role of Xihua. See also Valentino chooses Venice to present his couture collection: the event on July 15th Freshman actor Zhang Kaiying has unlimited potential and the series to be broadcast is looking forward to it Zhang Kaiying was born in 2001 and is currently studying at Beijing Film Academy. As a newcomer in the acting department, although she has not appeared in many episodes, she has always been strict with herself, and each role is presented after her own careful speculation. With a good appearance and a solid academic foundation, as well as the hit drama “Chi Dao”, Zhang Kaiying also entered the ranks of 95 Xiaohua. She also collaborated with Zhou Ye and Hou Minghao on “Heart Protection”, and I look forward to this work being launched as soon as possible! I also look forward to seeing her in more roles in the future!

Directed by Yi Zheng and starring Jin Chen, Wang Anyu, Zhang Kaiying, etc., the youth competitive drama “Chi Dao” is being broadcast on Youku. In the latest plot, the financial department Hua Shi Yin played by Zhang Kaiying, an actor of Gathering Star, is chasing Duan Yucheng. After Shi Yin finally confirmed that Duan Yucheng likes Luo Na, her expression changed for a second, which made the concerned netizens sympathize with each other. , expressing distress to Shi Yin.

Acting skills fit the original character Zhang Kaiying sincerely pursued the drama and was circled by fans

Zhang Kaiying, an actor under Gathering Star, plays the second female Shi Yin in the play. She is the flower of the financial department and has always been in love with the male protagonist Duan Yucheng (Wang Anyu). From her appearance to the current episode, netizens recognized her role as Shi Yin very much, saying that she fits the original book very well, and her character of chasing love with straight balls is also very popular.

Although Shi Yin played by Zhang Kaiying doesn’t make many appearances, her eyes and actions are just right every time she appears. The performance of straight balls is not easy to master. If you don’t master the strength, it is easy to be criticized by the public, but the new actor Zhang Kaiying’s performance is just right, whether it is the progressive “drawing” scene of the eyes, or the actions that are hesitant to speak, also Or every time they face Duan Yucheng’s sincere expression, the audience can feel her feelings for Duan Yucheng, so they will have more empathy at the end of the bee. And Zhang Kaiying, who is chasing dramas in real time, is also a treasure girl. She will express her opinions along with the plot, and her interesting words have attracted the discussion of many netizens. With such a newcomer who understands the role, it is no wonder that the director chose her to play the role of Xihua.

Freshman actor Zhang Kaiying has unlimited potential and the series to be broadcast is looking forward to it

Zhang Kaiying was born in 2001 and is currently studying at the Beijing Film Academy. As a newcomer in the acting department, although she has not appeared in many episodes, she has always been strict with herself, and each role is presented after her own careful speculation.

With a good appearance and a solid academic foundation, as well as the hit drama “Chi Dao”, Zhang Kaiying also entered the ranks of 95 Xiaohua. She also collaborated with Zhou Ye and Hou Minghao on “Heart Protection”, and I look forward to this work being launched as soon as possible! I also look forward to seeing her in more roles in the future!