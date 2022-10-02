Source title: Actor Zhang Kaiying’s new drama “Chi Dao” is on the air.

Directed by Yi Zheng and starring Jin Chen, Wang Anyu, Zhang Kaiying, etc., the youth competitive drama "Chi Dao" will be broadcast exclusively on Youku at 18:00 on September 29th. Zhang Kaiying, an actor of Gathering Star, plays the role of Shi Yin, a financial department. She has long black hair and a sweet smile and has received a lot of praise when she appeared on the stage. It's the flower himself", "Shi Yinshen restores the original character, it really fits well!"… Tie Hua Shi Yin pursues love with Zhang Kaiying's eye play "drawing" Wang Anyu "Chi Dao" is adapted from the novel of the same name by Jinjiang's popular author Twentine. From the perspective of a passionate competitive athlete, it tells the strong and direct youth growth and the sweet daily life of the campus. Newcomer actor Zhang Kaiying plays Shi Yin, the second female lead in the play, and the male lead Duan Yucheng (Wang Anyu) is a classmate in college. In the latest episode aired, she liked Duan Yucheng at first sight. Not only did he take the initiative to approach Duan Yucheng, introduce himself to him, but also pay attention to Duan Yucheng's course selection; always pay attention to Duan Yucheng's mood… The straightforward character of boldly attacking straight balls and chasing love is very popular. In fact, this kind of straight-ball pursuit is a very test of the actor's control of the degree. One more point will be annoying, and one less point will not reflect the character of the character, but Zhang Kaiying performed just right, and through the progressive eyes "drawing" scene , let the audience feel her direct but cautious feelings for Duan Yucheng. Although she clearly knew that this relationship must be be, she still had a little bit of a hit. In private, Zhang Kaiying has an interesting face, sweet and lovely, and the photos she posted show that she is a girl with a lot of personality in daily life. It is no wonder that the director chose her to play the role of Xihua. The new generation of actor Zhang Kaiying has shown unlimited potential Zhang Kaiying, who was born in 2001, is currently studying at Beijing Film Academy. Although she is a newcomer in the performance department, her excellent appearance and solid basic skills make her a promising potential in the industry. This time, the vivid interpretation of Tsundere's flower Shiyin in "Chi Dao" has also won more recognition and fans. Looking forward to her emotional development in "Chi Dao", and also looking forward to her cooperation with Zhou Ye and Hou Minghao "Heart Care" will be launched as soon as possible! Tonight at 18:00 on Youku, continue to watch Zhang Kaiying's hot-blooded straight ball chasing love!

