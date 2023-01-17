Actor Zhang Xincheng broke his arm in a variety show when he broke his wrist

Recently, actor Zhang Xincheng accidentally broke his arm during the “wrist breaking” segment while recording a variety show.

Breaking the wrist and breaking the bone? It sounds unbelievable, but it does happen to us.

In September last year, Dr. Liang Bocheng from the Second Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University of Traditional Chinese Medicine (Zhejiang Xinhua Hospital) received a doctor from the Second Orthopedics and Traumatology Department of a senior high school student who suffered a broken wrist.

15-year-old Xiaoyuan played arm-wrestling with his classmates on the spur of the moment during class. Since the two of them were evenly matched in strength, they both tried their best. “There was a muffled sound. Feeling the severe pain from his right upper arm, Xiao Yuan couldn’t help screaming, and was rushed to the hospital by his teacher.

“From the X-ray, the patient has an obvious spiral fracture in the middle and lower part of the right humerus.” Due to the severe pain caused by the fracture displacement, Liang Bocheng first put a plaster on Xiaoyuan’s right upper arm for temporary fixation after manual reduction to limit the movement of the fracture , pain relief, and prevention of right radial nerve injury from secondary injury.

“For humeral shafts that are not displaced or in a good position and can be kept stable, conservative treatment can generally be adopted.” Liang Bocheng explained, but Xiaoyuan’s re-examination results on the second day were not satisfactory. CT showed that the fracture displacement was obvious, and plaster Fixation cannot maintain good alignment, and further surgical treatment is required.

After full communication with Xiaoyuan and his family members and perfecting the preoperative evaluation, the team of the Second Department of Orthopedics and Traumatology performed open reduction and internal fixation of Xiaoyuan’s right humerus fracture. After the operation, combined with oral administration of traditional Chinese medicine syndrome differentiation and far-infrared physiotherapy, and active rehabilitation training under the guidance of rehabilitation doctors, Xiaoyuan recovered quickly, and the fracture healing was good after regular review. After 2 months, the fracture has basically healed. Currently, the right arm has gradually recovered. restore the original function.

“When wrestling, the arm is subjected to two opposing forces, that is, shearing force. Under such a sudden pull, it is easy to be injured.” Liang Bocheng said that acute injuries such as tendons and cartilage in the wrist are caused by arm wrestling. , and even patients with fractures are not rare in clinical practice.

For this reason, Liang Bocheng reminded that arm wrestling is not suitable for everyone, especially for children or adolescents with immature musculoskeletal development, or the elderly and patients with osteoporosis, the risk of arm wrestling is greater. Watch out for tendon rupture or fracture.