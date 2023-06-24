“Actor’s Dream” premiered in the San Francisco Bay Area and was praised by mainstream people | Movie | The Epoch Times

On June 22, the feature-length art film “Actor’s Dream” premiered at the Schulz Hall of Culture and Art in the San Francisco Bay Area, and the actors attended the premiere. (Li Yingying/The Epoch Times)

[The Epoch Times, June 24, 2023](Interview and report by Epoch Times reporter Li Yingying Palo Alto) “Life is grass and autumn, come and go, two empty, what do you want in life?…”

On the evening of June 22, when the theme song “Return” of “Actor’s Dream” sounded at the premiere in San Francisco, the beautiful singing attracted the audience to listen quietly and indulge in it, and at the same time sang the ups and downs of the story in the play.

On Thursday (June 22), the feature-length art film “Actor’s Dream” premiered at the Schultz Cultural Arts Hall in the San Francisco Bay Area. More than ten people including the leading actors and crew members came to the scene to warmly welcome the audience. Interactive, the screening hall was full on that day, and many elected officials also came to watch the film and congratulate it. The scene was warm and warm. After watching the film, the audience applauded and many people silently wiped the tears from the corners of their eyes. At the end of the show, the audience took photos with the actors one after another, unwilling to leave for a long time.

The audience said that the film was deeply touching and inspired them in life, and hoped that more people, including the mainland Chinese, could appreciate this excellent work.

Actors Feng Xiaoya (right) and Zheng Xuefei were named Best Actress by two film festivals respectively. (Li Yingying/The Epoch Times)

The background of “Actor’s Dream” takes place in the film and television industry in mainland China. The main content tells the story of actress Lin Meiyue, who pursues her dream of being an actor in the conflict of interests and art. After she suffered severe physical and mental injuries in the film and television industry, she realized the meaning of life because of a magical book. Since then, her life has been completely changed, and she has also touched her family, friends, and even her former enemy.

The film has won more than ten international awards. Actors Feng Xiaoya and Zheng Xuefei have successively won the Best Actress in the spring selection of the Alternative International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, and the Best Actress in the monthly selection of the Golden Picture International Film Festival in the United States.

After the premiere of “Actor’s Dream” at the Schulz Hall of Culture and Art in the San Francisco Bay Area on June 22, the audience was inspired and went to the booth to buy the precious book “Zhuan Falun”. (Li Yingying/The Epoch Times)

Feng Xiaoya, who played Lin Meiyue, shared her experience, “Lin Meiyue’s role has infected many people with tolerance and kindness. When she faces enemies, she is willing to give up her daughter’s opportunities to her enemies. It’s sorely lacking in society right now.”

She said that after watching the movie, many audience friends felt that this movie brought them positive energy and hope, and made their lives more courageous on the way forward. It’s a big inspiration for me too.”

Zheng Xuefei, who played Guo Xinyu, mentioned the most touching plot in the film, “After the heroine has experienced the ups and downs of life and suffered severe physical and mental injuries, she can regain her life and be redeemed through a wonderful book.” When I saw the moment when she stood up from the wheelchair, I would burst into tears, happy that this life could find direction and hope.”

Mainstreamers praise the film for its power of kindness and forgiveness

After the premiere, the actors came to the stage to interact with the audience amid warm applause, and shared their journeys. Li Dayu, a media person from “News Surprise” with more than 600,000 fans, also made a special trip from New York to serve as the host. His host was witty and humorous, and the faces of the audience were filled with happiness and joy.

Juan Gonzalez, the mayor of San Leandro, lamented after watching the film: “This film emphasizes the importance of forgiveness, so I encourage people to realize that forgiveness is very important. Lack of forgiveness holds us back.”

“This movie resonates with me, I’ve been through some difficulties, even in the city council, I felt like someone was attacking me. For me, it was important to forgive others, which allowed me to go through the difficulties on my own. times,” said Los Altos City Councilman Lynette Lee Eng. It’s very important.”

On June 22, after the premiere of “Actor’s Dream” at the Schultz Hall of Culture and Art in the San Francisco Bay Area, the actors took the stage and interacted enthusiastically with the audience. (Li Yingying/The Epoch Times)

Palo Alto (Palo Alto) City Councilman Greg Tanaka (Greg Tanaka) said that he is very happy that the film will premiere in Palo Alto, “I think this film touches on a lot of values ​​that we care about in this country. , such as perseverance, never giving up, and trying to be kind to others.”

Palo Alto City Councilman Vicki Veenker said: “It’s admirable that the heroine wins by forgiving[the people who hurt her]she liberates herself, so in the end it’s all the same. That’s fine,” “If we had more of these things in the world, it would be a better place.”

Kalika Maheshwari, president of the Federation of Indian Associations, said that this is a great and well-made film, and he especially likes the peace, kindness and tolerance conveyed in it, “Falun Dafa helps women The main character recognizes herself, actually transcends her own limitations, and ends up being healed, which has a lot of parallels in Indian philosophy.”

Healthcare professional Walter Frank Eng said the film upholds traditional values, “so I think it’s a good message and a film for the whole family.”

Augusto Don Orozco, vice president of the Filipino American Press Club of California, said with a happy smile on his face: “This movie is touching and inspiring, and it’s very important to What a blessing for the audience.”

Los Altos (Los Altos) City Councilor Lynette Lee Eng, after watching the movie, praised it repeatedly. (Li Yingying/The Epoch Times)

The audience Li Youfu participated in the premiere of the film for the second time. He said excitedly that some films today promote pornography and violence, which have mutated people’s concepts and social morality is also declining. Movies with the theme of “Truthfulness, Compassion, and Forbearance” can really improve people’s morality. “Today’s society is full of mutated concepts such as crisis, desire, competitive spirit, delusion, etc. This movie can inspire everyone. , can correct the endless moral decline and solve the social crisis, we urgently need more films like this.”

It has been 5 years since New Century Film and Television was established in 2018. It has filmed more than 40 long and short films and received more than 170 international film festival awards. Representative works include “Homecoming”, “Justice Trial” “, etc., you can watch it by searching for the “New Century Film and Television” channel on the Clean World (www.ganjingworld.com) website. ◇

