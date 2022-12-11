[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 10, 2022]The film “Actor’s Dream”, which is currently showing in Asia, has landed in Seoul, South Korea. On the premiere day on the 7th, the theater was full of seats. Moved and praised the film for bringing hope to people.

Zheng Xuefei, the heroine of “Actor’s Dream”: “In real life, we may encounter setbacks and unsatisfactory encounters. But in this process, how do we face and how do we get through this setback? , I think this film will give you a very good revelation and a very good answer.”

Audience Cui Zhonghao: “I was really touched. It turns out that the kindness inspired by people’s hearts can change the world. The movie interprets this part.”

Baek Seung-jin, a professor at Xijing University in South Korea: “(The protagonist) stood up miraculously, and in the end he didn’t repay his grievances, but treated his enemies with kindness, which stopped the cycle of bad karma for bad karma. These parts are really good.”

The film tells the story of the protagonist who suffers severe physical and mental injuries after experiencing the dark side of the entertainment industry. When all thoughts are lost, he accidentally understands the meaning of life, reborn himself, and resolves grievances with kindness. Inject a fresh stream into the entertainment circle.

“Actor’s Dream” heroine Feng Xiaoya: “In the end, she changed her destiny because of a precious book, from which she learned to use kindness to resolve years of hatred, and at the same time, she also passed on this kindness to more people. It also infects those around you.”

Zhang Xizan, president of the Internet platform company: “In the most difficult environment, stand up with a tenacious will, and the book “Zhuan Falun” that played a driving force in the process is the first time I have encountered it today. I also have experience in doing business in my life. In a very difficult time, watching this movie today seems to give me new motivation.”

Audience Cui Zhonghao: “(Falungong) not only cured the main character’s physical illness, but also healed her heart, so it can produce the power to forgive the other party. That part is the biggest highlight.”

After watching “Actor’s Dream”, the audience said that the film is deeply touching and cleanses the soul. It is a rare film.

Zhang Xizan, President of the Internet platform company: “The world today is very depraved, and my heart is also polluted and dirty, but after watching the movie, I have the opportunity to re-examine my heart. The important thing is that she conveyed a message, using In Chinese, it means “clean”, which is unmatched by other movies.”

Bai Chengye, cultural product planner: “Recently, it is difficult to see such a movie. The reason why I say it is a difficult movie is because the current movies are all commercial movies, and this kind of movie is different.”

After watching the movie, the audience was reluctant to leave. They asked the main creative team of “Actor’s Dream” for autographs and took group photos in the theater hall.

New Tang Dynasty TV reporter Jin Yan Korea interviewed and reported

