[The Epoch Times, December 12, 2022] The film "Actor's Dream" produced by New Century Film and Television held its premiere in Taipei on the 11th. The actors Talked to more than 300 audience members, many of them said that the movie moved them to tears, and some audience members said that they would bring handkerchiefs next time.

The movie “Actor’s Dream” explores the life pursuit and ideological realm that an artist should have. It is another full-length art film released by New Century Film and Television after “The Way Back”. So far, “Actor’s Dream” has won more than ten film festival awards and nominations, among which it won the honorary awards “Best Actress” and “Best Original Music” at the Golden Painting International Film Festival in the United States, and won the “Best Feature Film” award at the Canadian Alternative Film Festival. Best Actress” award and the “Best Costume Design” award at the Athens Monthly International Art Film Festival.

Taiwanese audience praised the actress for her beauty “Actor’s Dream” was deeply moved

The global tour of “Actor’s Dream” was first shown in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and other countries. After the Korean premiere of the Asian tour, the second stop came to Taipei, Taiwan, and the follow-up premiere will be held in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Kaohsiung and other places. On the 11th, the actors dressed in costumes attended the meeting with the audience. A woman praised in the questioning session of the audience that she saw the actors on the stage shining golden, and the actresses can be so beautiful, like angels, “This film is so plain, it actually moved me deeply.”

Among the film’s main actors, senior actor Li Yan plays Director Zhang; Feng Xiaoya plays the heroine Lin Meiyue, the wife of Director Zhang; Play the role of Chen Ziling, a celebrity manager who is unscrupulous in pursuit of fame and fortune.

Feng Xiaoya said hello to the audience: “I am very happy to come to Taiwan. This is the first time I have come to Taiwan. Taiwan is so beautiful! There are also many delicious foods, which I like very much, and the people in Taiwan are very I was very touched by the hospitality of the filmmaker.” She introduced “Actor’s Dream” to the audience, “I like this movie very much, and I also like the character of Lin Meiyue very much. Maybe it’s because I have an experience in the past that is very similar to this character! “

The background of “Actor’s Dream” takes place in the film and television industry in mainland China. The main content tells the story of actress Lin Meiyue pursuing her dream of being an actor in the conflict of interests and art. After she was physically and mentally injured in the film and television industry, she realized the meaning of life through a magical book “Zhuan Falun”. Since then, her life has been completely changed, and she has also touched her family, friends and even her former enemies.

Actors with a pure heart and an audience: Movies inspire people to be kind to others

During the interaction between the actors and the audience, a female audience said that the film was well shot, “We were very moved and inspired after watching it. Only by being kind to those who treat you badly can you resolve it; to resolve others, you can also resolve yourself. “She also hopes to take this opportunity to learn about the help and benefits of Falun Gong to her body, and she also wants to know more.

Feng Xiaoya mentioned that when she was very young, the hospital found out that she had a serious liver disease, “My parents took me to seek medical treatment, Chinese medicine, Western medicine, and some so-called masters, but in the end There is no result.” The doctor also told her, “If this continues, I may not live to be 20 years old.” She experienced despair and helplessness for life, and in the process, she was just like Lin Meiyue. I was very lucky, “I read the book “Zhuan Falun” by chance, and I was born again.”

Another female viewer praised Zheng Xuefei for giving her a very pure feeling. Zheng Xuefei said: “Thank you for the audience’s encouragement and praise. I am very grateful for having such an opportunity to participate in the film. The presentation of this film can move everyone. It is the hard work and dedication of every member of New Century Film and Television that can achieve this great success.” Such a pure film.” Of course, the actor is the happiest, because being able to stand in front of the screen, her little effort and hard work can be received and seen by the audience. “Because of everyone’s support and encouragement, it is also the driving force for us to continue to create and make more such good works.”

Hui Yue said that the film and television actors of the new century grow together in the mutual cooperation of acting. The message conveyed by “Actor’s Dream” made some viewers weep uncontrollably, “I feel that the kindness deep in your heart has been touched, and that’s why you shed tears.” Bring beautiful, bright, kind, and positive energy to everyone, and hope that everyone will pass on positive energy.”

The performance of “Actor’s Dream” is a challenge for actors

Wang Ruiya, a Taiwanese actor who works in Canada’s New Century Film and Television, first greeted the audience in Taiwanese, “I am very happy to meet you because of the movie “Actor Dream.” She shared that their team is a big family. Difficulties, we all try to help her/him grow. She told reporters that the film “Actor’s Dream” has a lot of emotional scenes, which is a challenge for the actors, but when everyone sees the actors performing perfectly, everyone sincerely supports her/ He is happy.

Chen Shuitian, chairman of the biotechnology company, said in an interview after watching the movie that this movie is really touching, especially Lin Meiyue repays grievances with virtue, and can do forgiveness and forgiveness in this way, “I shed tears”, “The power of kindness is really It is very touching. Next time I come, I should bring a handkerchief.” He also said that “Actor’s Dream” has educational significance, and now the entire utilitarian society values ​​money, which makes people think: If everyone is willing to respect this profession, then Making money is just a reward for the work you do. “Or am I really after money? That’s equivalent to exchanging your life for money, not your dignity and personality to get this reward.”

During the interview, Hui Yue shared with everyone a scene that touched her during the filming process. The dialogue between Lin Meiyue and her opponent, “We didn’t expect such a long dialogue, she passed it one by one, because of the post-editing, that is, during the process of her speaking, some other people’s expressions will be added to it , but when she told about this period, we people at the scene were very touched, so she also expressed her feelings, which is equivalent to telling her own physical and mental experience.”

Feng Xiaoya told reporters that when she played Lin Meiyue, “She made me empathize in many ways, as if I was this character, so during the filming process, when I played Lin Meiyue, I sometimes felt that I was not acting. Rather, it is to truly express her current emotions and feelings.” Feng Xiaoya said that she came through such a serious illness, “Actually, I have a long experience in the past, and I also imagined that if my life had At the end of the day, then what am I?”

Feng Xiaoya was once disappointed with the whole society and everyone around her. She said, “Because of the despair of life, I have no way to continue living. So I think this kind of emotion, when I played Lin Meiyue at that moment, it was naturally revealed.” She said, in In the corrupt environment of mainland China‘s film and television industry, people are seeking fame and fortune, intrigues, and fighting for each other, but Lin Meiyue has never given up on her own principles of life, she has not fought to grab, this is what God gave her Please let her have the opportunity to read Zhuan Falun.

“Lin Meiyue was paralyzed for ten years until finally she stood up,” Feng Xiaoya said. Lin Meiyue also learned from this book (“Zhuan Falun”) to treat everyone around her with tolerance and kindness. “Then I think how many people in society can truly put down the hatred and resentment from the heart like Lin Meiyue, and pass on the ability and energy of kindness to other people.” This is not human Everyone can do it, but Lin Meiyue did it. “So Lin Meiyue finally became a clear stream in the film and television industry in the film, and I think this is well deserved.”

Zheng Xuefei was interviewed and said that “Actor’s Dream” seems to have told her inner story, because she is also an actor in mainland China, and has experienced many such injustices and social cruelties in the film. A lot of lines, including Lin Meiyue said: “I don’t want to be a star, I just want to be a good actor.” Zheng Xuefei said that Lin Meiyue’s lines “seem to say what is in my heart”, so, “In a cruel society , you just want to be a good actor, it’s hard for you.”

Regarding the scene in which Guo Xinyu was asked to kneel in the play, Zheng Xuefei spoke from her heart: “At that moment, I seemed to feel the heart of this character. Because in a cruel society, you seem to think that you can do it if you work hard. Obtained, but it’s not like this. So when I knelt down, I really felt aggrieved in my heart. I felt from the bottom of my heart: I have to face the censure and punishment given to me by so many people. This kind of unfair treatment, but can I let it go, or go for what I yearn for or what I pursue in my heart, or the good that I keep, can I do it?”

Zheng Xuefei said that when Guo Xinyu knelt down, she was moved. “Because this is the purity that an actor should have.” Therefore, Guo Xinyu finally met the noble Lin Meiyue, who was able to give her a chance, a real opportunity to perform. “You will feel so good from the bottom of your heart! Guo Xinyu finally won this role. Because an actor needs both virtue and skill, not only must you have good skills, but also good moral character and standards.”

Current affairs commentator Sang Pu believes that “Actor’s Dream” is a story about faith, fairness and forgiveness. Everyone sees that a fair environment is very scarce in China. “The Chinese entertainment circle controls a lot of things because of the CCP, and there are a lot of ties and gangs. How do we face this ups and downs? Do we give up on ourselves or continue to work hard?” As for what kind of beliefs to do, he I believe that we should hold a compassionate heart that pursues truth, kindness and justice.

Yu Chunqing, executive director of the 21st Century Women’s Association, said, why are there so many resentments and quarrels between people? It is because of people’s selfishness, everyone’s selfishness is very strong, they are very attached to themselves, and feel that there is hatred and revenge. “The film gave us a very good feeling. It was Lin Meiyue who solved all these things with such a superb mind. I think this is due to the natural feelings shown by practicing Falun Dafa.”

“Actor’s Dream” reproduces the scenes of the Cultural Revolution to let the audience understand the evil of the CCP

Zhang Zhihui, head of the promotion team of Century Royal Care Base, said, “If you watch it again, you will want to watch it again, because their performance is very natural, and you will feel that is the real feeling.” Lin Meiyue wants to get over the resentment in her heart, This is not something that ordinary people can do. “Actually, a friend gave me a copy of Zhuan Falun before, and I will read the book again when I go back.” She mentioned that when she saw scenes of the history of the Cultural Revolution being performed in the play, “We used to read books. I have read some, but I feel cruel and sad when I actually see these actors perform in real life.” This reminds Taiwanese to cherish the happy days now.

When Wang Ruiya was interviewed, she said that when filming the scenes of the Cultural Revolution, they had to do big-character posters and research, which also gave her the opportunity to understand the historical events of the Cultural Revolution, and she deeply understood the distortion of human nature under the high pressure of people in that era and the impact of the Cultural Revolution on China. The destruction of people is really very cruel. At that time they wrote big-character posters praising the CCP, and the words were very radical, “You will feel that what you write is so ignorant and stupid, but that is a very real reaction, their thoughts after being brainwashed by the CCP. So through this performance In the process, I also learned more about the evil of the CCP.”

Zheng Xuefei told the reporter that “Actor’s Dream” has scenes in the play, “The films we see now rarely reflect the history and background of the Cultural Revolution”, including when they went to the United States to screen “Actor’s Dream”, and some audiences saw this scene and said it was particularly shocking and exciting. I was moved, because they felt that the stories they experienced back then could be expressed for them through this film, and they were also very happy. Filming the Cultural Revolution also gave her a deeper understanding of the destructive impact of the CCP’s culture on human nature and Chinese tradition, “This film is also for audiences who don’t know the history of the Cultural Revolution. Through the film, they can also understand the state of people at that time. “

The audience was deeply impressed by the use of kindness to resolve hatred in the film

Mr. Lin, who retired from the insurance industry, said, “I see the power of kindness in this drama, and kindness brings people hope.” He mentioned that when overseas Chinese advocate for justice, they are mostly filled with righteous indignation, impassioned, and their tone is full of opposition. But in this play, he saw peace and resolved hatred with kindness. It impressed him.

Ms. Zeng, who works as a graphic designer, said that there are dramas in the plot of this movie. The protagonist in the drama is an actor, whose profession is acting, and her own experience is a wonderful drama. She said that the unexpected turn in the development of the play made the whole play brighter. Ms. Zeng herself is a frequent moviegoer. She described it as a simple movie, but it can touch people’s hearts. With the interpretation of the story, it made her eyes moist several times.

Wang Ruiya shared a rather miraculous experience during the filming process: their film crew had limited funds, when filming Lin Meiyue was sad and excited pushing her wheelchair out, the director felt that there must be rain to have an artistic conception, and it must be when the sky is just dark but not When it may be very dark, it will rain at that time, but there is no rain in the weather report. All the actors were waiting for the rain to come down, and it actually rained, and then when the director called “CUT”, the rain stopped, and it rained for about 10 minutes. This is a very miraculous thing.

A female viewer was interviewed and said: “Actors’ acting skills are really nothing to say, especially now that society really needs such a clean stream.” Another female viewer said: “Every actor is very calm from the heart. After watching the movie, it is really It feels really good spiritually.”

A male audience said: “Lin Meiyue showed the kindness of human nature, and all the previous hatred was resolved. This is the most touching scene. It is also the first time we feel that mainland actors are so good.” A female audience said: ” After watching this movie, I know that Falun Dafa activates the kindness deep in our hearts, and in fact, people should be kind, pure, and positive to grow.”

Huiyue shared that because of resentment towards another person, many people will not communicate with each other for 10 years, 20 years, or even for a lifetime, but Lin Meiyue is relieved by practicing Falun Gong. You can come out. How do you come out? You just think about others, maybe I did something wrong and I shouldn’t treat you like that; maybe you treated me like that for some reason, I don’t know. But I will forgive you, the past is over, and we move forward.” “As long as I don’t hate him and forgive him, all these knots will be untied.”

Zheng Xuefei said: “In real life, each of us actually has a dream, but in this life, it is not all smooth sailing, there will be setbacks, ups and downs and unsatisfactory. I also hope that this film can For those friends who have been injured or encountered setbacks in chasing their dreams, this film can give them strength and let them not give up on the way forward.”

Wang Ruiya said that this movie will bring some enlightenment to the audience, “let you understand that there are other choices in life besides fame and fortune.” In fact, everything will be resolved in the face of the power of good. “Actor’s Dream” can bring you light and hope, “I recommend everyone to watch, I hope everyone will be very happy.”

