Actress Alba Nydia Díaz bids farewell to Wapa Televisión after two decades on the screen. In a heartfelt announcement, Díaz expressed gratitude for her time at the channel and the invaluable experiences she gained during her 18 consecutive years on various programs. She credited her colleagues for helping her grow as an artist and entertainer.

While leaving Wapa Televisión, Díaz clarified that this is not a retirement but a temporary departure as she plans to pursue other projects, including theater, in the future. She assured her fans that this is not a final goodbye but rather a “see you later.” Díaz expressed her deep appreciation for the continuous support she has received throughout her career.

On the program Viva la afternoon, a retrospective of Díaz’s career was aired. The show highlighted important milestones and featured heartfelt messages from her colleagues at the channel. Díaz received a surprise visit from Professor Héctor Munera, one of her mentors from her time at the Caguas Theater School. Additionally, Rafael José and Jaime Mayol, along with musician and pianist Juan Carlos Vega, dedicated a serenade to honor Díaz’s contributions.

The departure of Alba Nydia Díaz marks the end of an era for Wapa Televisión, as they say goodbye to a talented actress who has left an indelible mark on their programming. As she moves on to new projects, fans eagerly anticipate Díaz’s future endeavors and eagerly await her return to the screen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

