Actress and Comedian Tita Guerrero Announces Departure from Radio Show ‘El Circo’ after Seven Years

Tita Guerrero bids farewell to “El Circo” de la Mega

Actress and comedian Tita Guerrero surprised her fans in the early hours of Sunday with the announcement that she would no longer be a part of the morning radio program “El Circo” de la Mega. Guerrero, who had been with the program for almost seven years, cited her numerous artistic commitments, particularly in theater, as the reason for her departure.

In a statement shared on social media, Guerrero said, “This year I closed several chapters, and one that makes me very sad is having ended my time at El Circo de La Mega! What a great experience with which I learned that the saying, ‘never say never’ is very true.”

She also expressed her gratitude to her co-workers and mentors, saying, “I always said that I would never do a morning show because I am NOT a ‘morning person’…Six and a half years later, I am retiring for that same reason! But what an honor and privilege to have worked with @elgangster and @funkymega… radio legends, from whom I learned a lot and who became co-workers, mentors and friends…”

Guerrero went on to thank the entire team at “El Circo” de la Mega for their support and for making her time on the show a memorable experience.

Following her departure from the radio program, Guerrero is gearing up for her upcoming show ‘Demasiada Tita en Navidad’, which is set to take place on January 28, 2024, at the Festival Hall of the Santurce Fine Arts Center.

Fans can expect to see Guerrero continue to share updates and visuals of her vacations outside of Puerto Rico on her social media accounts. And as Guerrero herself said, “never say never,” leaving open the possibility of a future reunion with “El Circo” de la Mega.

