Actress Carrie Bernans brutally hit by car in New York City on New Year’s Eve

Carrie Bernans, an actress best known for her roles in “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Endgame,” was the victim of a brutal accident on New Year’s Eve in New York City. While celebrating the New Year with friends, Bernans was at a food stand when a car crashed into the place, causing multiple injuries, fractures, and broken teeth.

Her mother took to Instagram to ask for thoughts and prayers for her daughter, who had to undergo emergency surgery due to the severe injuries she suffered. Despite the ordeal, Bernans has tried to stay active on social networks, expressing her concern about not being able to walk and sharing that she has been expressing milk to feed her seven-month-old son, who was not with her at the time of the accident.

The cause of the accident, which also injured eight others, was a driver crashing into the street where Bernans was walking with a friend. The impact left Bernans unconscious and she was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where doctors managed to stabilize her. However, the extent of her injuries and whether she will regain mobility in her legs remain uncertain. The driver responsible for the accident was reportedly being chased by police for a previous incident.

The news of Bernans’ accident comes as another tragic incident after a Mexican beauty queen died in a car accident on the same night. The back-to-back tragedies have left many in shock and sadness.

