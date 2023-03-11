I believe that many people have felt the madness of political correctness, and the crazy behavior of transgender SJWs is becoming more and more unacceptable.

The legacy of Hogwarts led to the well-known Vtuber Pikamee canceling the live broadcast and announcing his graduation, and now it is also burning in the showbiz.

Japanese actor Ai Hashimoto said in an interview: “The classification of public facilities should be based on the gender of the body.If you see a transgender in a women’s toilet or women’s soup, you will still feel uncomfortable psychologically. “

She explained that perhaps for the LGBTQ + group, such a division would cause them to have bad emotions that they were forced to endure, and she was also “heartbroken” by this, but as a woman, in such a non-talking public place, no matter what What is the psychological gender of the other party, as long as there is a “person whose body is male enters”, he will be very vigilant, and it will also cause fear.

Hashimoto Ai went on to say that she took such an attitude not to harm the LGBTQ+ group, but to prevent malicious use of system loopholes to commit crimes. Hashimoto Ai also said that she had seen people from the LGBTQ+ group come forward to speak out about this, saying that it was especially risky for women, and she expressed deep gratitude for these people’s consideration of women’s safety. grateful”.

However, such a sentence still caused her to be condemned by the LGBTQ+ community, and she was identified as anti-trans and unfriendly to transgender.

Afterwards, Ai Hashimoto could only express her apology on the ins limited-time dynamic. She did not consider the thoughts of the transgender group and offended some people. She felt sorry and learned a lesson.

However, many fans and netizens have given encouragement, thinking that she has no discrimination, and hope that she will not be frustrated because of SJW’s expedition. Some LGBT writers also jumped out and said that this is too much!

At present, Hashimoto Ai has no further response to these messages. However, a public figure who has recently been attacked by political correctness can easily be canceled for telling the truth, and many people are very worried about her situation.

Hashimoto Ai was once a good actor who won the “Excellent Newcomer Award” at the 36th Japan Film Awards. Recently, she has also attracted attention again with the role of Hyakuko in “The Maiko Cooker”. Although many people may not be familiar with her works, at this time, I recommend 10 works of Hashimoto Ai, hoping that she will not be hit by the bird incident, and let everyone face up to Hashimoto Ai as an actor!

NO.1 “Confession”: Mizuki Kitahara

The story tells the story of Yuko Moriguchi, a school teacher who lost her beloved daughter because of the absurd motives of two students. In order to revenge, the teachers and students of the school are deeply in the shadow of fear.

NO.2 “Control Tower”: Mizuho Takimoto

Fujita didn’t feel any sense of belonging in his ordinary life, until he met Mizuho Takimoto, a transfer student, a girl like Xiaomi in the cartoon Moomin. One day, Fujita accidentally found an old guitar in his family’s warehouse, so he and Takimoto decided to form a band.

NO.3 “Sadako 3D”: Sadako

One day, Dianzi, a student of Akane, was confiscated by Akane while playing with her phone in class in order to find a cursed video. Sadako, who emerged from the screen of her mobile phone, pushed herself down to her room and died.

??????? NO.4 《Komori Food Light》: Shochiku

The content of the story is that the heroine is far away from the city, and returns to her hometown in a rural village where there is neither a supermarket nor a large store.

???????NO.5 “Another”: Misaki Naruto

Heng Sakakihara, who transferred to Yemiyama Kita Middle School, felt uncomfortable with the weird atmosphere in the class. She is attracted by the beautiful girl Misaki Naruto and tries to contact her, but the mystery is getting deeper and deeper.

???????NO.6 “Ancient Capital”: Mai Sada

Chieko is the daughter of a kimono wholesaler in Kyoto, but she knew since she was a child that she is not the biological daughter of this family, so she has always been uncertain about her identity and the relationship with her family. At the age of 20, standing on the torrent of the times, Chieko hesitated: Should she obey her parents’ wishes and choose a husband who is interested in the family business according to the matchmaker’s words, or follow the person she really loves?With the declining trend of the kimono industry, should she choose to inherit the family business or find a new goal?

NO.7 “Little Love Song in the Park”: Pure

The story tells the story of a college student “Jun” who lives in an apartment near Kichijoji Inokashira Park. Like other college students, apart from part-time work, he feels at a loss about his future life, and he is undecided about the topic of his graduation thesis. One day, a high school student “Xiaochun” came to visit suddenly. It turned out that Xiaochun found a letter when sorting out his father’s belongings. The sender was his father’s old lover Sawako. Chun decided to help Xiaochun with this missing person project.

???????NO.8 “Straight into the sky”: Otaka Chiyo

In the fifth year of Ansei, the body of the shogunate was still alive, and the young Shibusawa Sakae climbed over the dangerous pass and couldn’t help reciting poems with ambition. He looked down on the desolate world and determined to enrich the people and contribute to the country. For this reason, he learned the profit-making method of “The Analects of Confucius” and resolutely resigned from office to start a business. people.

???????NO.9 “Family Teacher Yinzi”: Nezu Tonko

How to use “money” correctly tells the story of the mysterious tutor “Nezu Tonko” who is rumored to have a 100% pass rate for middle school students. He appears in different images in front of students from three families, and is an individual guidance human drama that redeems three mothers and children.

???????NO.10 “The Cook of the Maiko Family”: Baizi

In the flower town of Kyoto in the middle of the night, the maiko will return to live in Yagata (the dormitory of the maiko) after finishing their work. The 16-year-old girl Jidai who serves as the cook here offers warm dishes to the maikos in the house shape, and at the same time reflects the daily life of the maikos.