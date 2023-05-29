Actress Huang Yi took pictures of art museum exhibits without permission?I apologize for the quarrel with netizens-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Actress Huang Yi took pictures of art museum exhibits without permission?I apologize, the netizens quarreled

Yesterday, “Huang Yi took art museum exhibits without permission to pose for a photo” was the most searched.

It is reported that the female star Huang Yi took pictures of the exhibits of the art museum without permission, and was reposted by the art museum: “The crystal rose in Ms. Huang Yi’s hand is the work of the artist currently exhibited in the art museum. I would like to remind Ms. Huang Yi and her team to respect the artist.” and the fruits of labor of the museum, and the exhibitions are viewed in a civilized manner, and please do not touch the exhibits without the permission of the museum.”

Afterwards, Huang Yi re-edited Weibo and deleted several photos holding exhibits.

This hot search sparked heated discussions among netizens.

Some netizens think that these flowers are easy to misunderstand when they are placed on the ground, and the museum should put up signs to remind them.

Sang Zhuning: I thought she took something very important from the museum without permission. Unexpectedly, it was the flowers in the art museum. Although Huang Yi took it, I think the art museum also has problems.

A pig who likes to tell the truth: But there is no reminder that you can’t take it at will in this work? If it was me, I would, because I didn’t know that I couldn’t take it. Why didn’t the museum say it at the time? Don’t stop Huang Yi’s behavior immediately?

Yichuan Yuebai: An apology is an apology. However, I took a closer look and found that the flowers were all over the floor, and I really couldn’t tell they were exhibits. There should really be a signage to remind you.

Randomly generated robot: I thought that a single flower was obviously a work of art, so it was her problem to take it, but after seeing the hundreds of flowers planted on the grass in the back, there is no protective measure for a large area, who knows that it can’t be moved artwork. If I went, I might think it was a small design to welcome guests, and I could touch it casually.

Many netizens also pointed out that the exhibits in the exhibition hall are not to be touched by default, which is common sense.

Encountering another world at a certain stage: The exhibits in the exhibition hall and art gallery are untouchable by default. Of course, the exhibition hall has no way to restrain everyone’s uncivilized behavior, it all depends on the consciousness of tourists. If you want to “support” this kind of uncivilized behavior, it is better to say that this kind of unauthorized posing is “performance art”. Don’t rationalize your own uncivilized behavior, but also blame others for not stopping it, are you kindergarten children? Everything depends on others.

Miss_Don’t Miss: I think that in all exhibition halls, except for pulling toilet paper in the bathroom, there is a basic consensus that everything on the wall needs to be touched, and the staff’s consent is required to move it. .

Yueryu_Yan: Do you need to be reminded not to move things in the art museum? So delicate things can be moved at will by default because they are inserted into the ground? It’s just an ordinary plastic flower placed on the ground, so it can’t be moved at will, right?

Chen Lin Sammy: An art museum is not a library. Anyone with a little common sense knows that it can only be viewed but not played, let alone a female star, it is impossible not to know.

Lawyer Zhang Feifei_: I was stunned. Even if it is an exhibit placed on the ground, it is common sense not to take it away casually… You take one by one. If you take it away, it will definitely affect the experience of the tourists watching behind. , and it’s not for you to open the exhibition alone, but some people say it’s normal. Is this quality?

Later yesterday, Huang Yi posted an apology on Weibo: “I’m sorry that I used the items in the venue during the filming of the Song Art Museum. I know that as a public figure, I should always pay attention to my words and deeds. In my future work and life, I will My team and I will be more rigorous, thank you for your supervision!”