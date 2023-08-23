Actress Itatí Cantoral Joins Aracely Arámbula in Criticizing Luis Miguel’s Parenting

Itatí Cantoral, the actress known for her role in the popular telenovela María la del Barrio, has joined Aracely Arámbula in expressing her dissatisfaction with Luis Miguel. Cantoral expressed her support for her colleague when asked in Mexico if she planned on attending one of Luis Miguel’s concerts. She stated that everything is already sold out, as Luis Miguel has a tendency to sell out quickly. Cantoral also took the opportunity to praise Aracely Arámbula and her children, whom she claimed are more handsome than their father.

Cantoral’s comments come amidst a long-standing feud between Arámbula and Luis Miguel regarding his involvement in his children’s lives. Arámbula has accused the famous singer of neglecting their two sons, Miguel and Daniel, and failing to provide them with sufficient financial support. She has also claimed that Luis Miguel has not been present for important milestones in their children’s lives, such as birthdays and first communions. Arámbula has expressed her desire for Luis Miguel to be more involved in their children’s lives, stating that their perception of him as a father is changing due to his lack of presence.

This is not the first time that Luis Miguel’s parenting has come into question. In the past, he also faced a similar situation with Stephanie Salas, the mother of his daughter Michelle Salas. While Salas initially kept the identity of Michelle’s father a secret, she later revealed that Luis Miguel was the father of her child. Despite this revelation, Luis Miguel reportedly distanced himself from Michelle during her childhood, leading to a strained relationship between them. It wasn’t until Michelle was a teenager that the two were able to reconcile and establish a relationship.

The ongoing issues concerning Luis Miguel’s involvement in his children’s lives have garnered attention from the media and the public. Many are concerned about the impact this may have on the children and whether they will have a meaningful relationship with their famous father. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen whether Luis Miguel will take steps to improve his relationship with his children or if the estrangement will continue.

