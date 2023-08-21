Actress Kim Nam-joo to Return to TV Screen in New Drama ‘Wonderful World’ alongside Cha Eun-woo

Popular Korean actress Kim Nam-joo is set to make her return to the small screen with the upcoming drama “Wonderful World“. According to reports from Korean media, Kim Nam-joo will portray the role of Eun Soo-hyun, a psychology professor and renowned writer who has suffered the tragic loss of her young son. In a hopeless world, Eun Soo-hyun takes matters into her own hands and seeks justice by personally executing the perpetrator. Throughout the drama, she finds solace and healing in the company of others who have experienced similar pain, as they unravel mysterious events together.

This marks Kim Nam-joo’s return to television after her appearance in the TV series “Mist”. Fans are eagerly anticipating her comeback; however, there is some concern about her onscreen chemistry with co-star Cha Eun-woo. Speculation suggests that there may be a love storyline between the two characters, which some viewers find difficult to accept.

The drama, described as an emotional healing thriller, explores the aftermath of Eun Soo-hyun’s tragic loss and the unconventional measures she takes to bring justice. Cha Eun-woo is expected to take on a leading role in the drama, further adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.

“Wonderful World” will be directed by Lee Seung-young, known for his work on “Special Cases Team TEN”, “The Missing Black M”, “Voice2”, and “Tracer”. The screenplay will be written by Kim Ji-eun, the talented writer behind “Cheongdamdong Scandal” and “Lies of Lies”.

Fans can look forward to the drama’s premiere in the first half of next year. With a talented cast and an intriguing plot, “Wonderful World” promises to captivate audiences and deliver an emotional rollercoaster that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.