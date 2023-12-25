Actress Marian Pabón celebrates a true Christmas surrounded by love and friends

Actress Marian Pabón Celebrates Christmas Eve Surrounded by Love and Support

Marian Pabón had a truly special Christmas Eve surrounded by loved ones, including her partner and close friends, actresses Cristina Soler and Suzette Bacó. Despite her ongoing battle with breast cancer, the actress, adorned in pajamas and with happiness evident in her smile, posed in front of a Christmas tree with those who support her through good times and tough times.

Pabón, who was diagnosed with Her2K breast cancer last summer, shared a heartfelt message on social media, expressing gratitude for spending the holiday with her extended family and thanking her friend Sue for such a wonderful evening. Despite the challenges she faces, Pabón radiates hope and positivity.

Close friends Cristina Soler and Suzette Bacó have remained a constant source of support for Pabón throughout her treatment process. The two actresses recently organized a successful fundraising campaign to provide financial peace of mind for Pabón as she completes her chemotherapies.

In a recent interview conducted in September, Pabón expressed her determination to overcome her illness, stating, “What I want is to get out of this process, get out of the chemo, come out successful and be able to ring that bell and say, ‘I was cured and it went away.'” Despite the challenges she faces, Pabón remains unwavering in her belief that she will overcome her illness and move forward.

Pabón’s resilience and optimistic outlook continue to inspire others as she navigates her journey towards recovery. With the unwavering support of her loved ones, Pabón remains steadfast in her belief that she will emerge victorious in her battle against breast cancer.