Actress Norwill Fragoso and Husband Enjoy Dream Honeymoon in Italy

Title: Actress Norwill Fragoso and Husband Enjoy Dreamy Honeymoon in Italy

Subtitle: A whirlwind romance leads to an unforgettable trip for the newlyweds

After a picturesque wedding in Puerto Rico, popular actress Norwill Fragoso and her husband embarked on a romantic honeymoon in Italy. The couple has been sharing their blissful moments on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their dreamy vacation.

One of the highlights of their honeymoon was their visit to Florence, where they fulfilled a long-cherished dream of seeing Michelangelo’s iconic sculpture, El David. Fragoso took to her social networks to excitedly share the accomplishment, expressing her joy and gratitude.

Before reaching Florence, the couple made a stop at the Vatican, where they experienced another magical moment: receiving the blessing of Pope Francis. The actress, who had always dreamed of this moment, expressed her astonishment at it becoming a reality. She spoke highly of Pope Francis, praising his efforts to revolutionize not only the Church but also the world.

Their honeymoon began in Rome, where Fragoso and her husband soaked in the beauty of the city’s tourist spots and created cherished memories together.

The love story between Fragoso and her husband, professor José Rivas, blossomed after many years of friendship. In an interview, Rivas revealed that their relationship was unplanned but emerged naturally from a strong foundation of friendship. Fragoso agreed, emphasizing the complicity and admiration that they share.

The couple faces the challenge of balancing their work schedules due to the time difference. However, they have learned to navigate this obstacle and support each other. Fragoso mentioned that Rivas is often her cheerleader, and Rivas reciprocated the sentiment with a laugh.

The engagement was a heartwarming affair, with Rivas surprising Fragoso during a brunch. He sent her a video through WhatsApp, compiling their cherished moments together. At the end of the video, he popped the question, leaving Fragoso in tears of joy.

This enchanting honeymoon serves as a celebration of love, friendship, and the intertwining of dreams. Norwill Fragoso and José Rivas are embarking on an exciting chapter of their lives, filled with adventure and unwavering support for each other.

