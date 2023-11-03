Home » Actress Sylvia Pasquel Hospitalized: Suffers Thrombosis in Emergency
Actress Sylvia Pasquel Hospitalized After Suffering Thrombosis

Actress Sylvia Pasquel was rushed to the hospital early last Tuesday due to a medical emergency. Reports suggest that she has suffered a thrombosis, although her health condition remains undisclosed. Sources confirm that her family has been by her side throughout, providing constant support. Stephanie Salas, Pasquel’s daughter, was spotted leaving the hospital after visiting her mother.

This is not the first time Pasquel has faced health issues. Just before her granddaughter Michelle Salas’ wedding in Italy, Pasquel suffered a severe fall in Turkey, which prevented her attendance at the celebration. Pasquel’s injuries from the fall had already posed health concerns.

Adding to her recent troubles, Pasquel’s house in Acapulco endured significant damage from Hurricane Otis. The natural disaster left her property devastated. Despite these challenges, Pasquel reassured her well-being after the incident.

TVNotas wishes the actress a quick recovery, hoping for her return to good health soon.

