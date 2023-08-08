Home » Actress Tahimí Alvariño Reunites with Announcer Abel Álvarez in Cuba
Entertainment

Actress Tahimí Alvariño Reunites with Announcer Abel Álvarez in Cuba

by admin
Actress Tahimí Alvariño Reunites with Announcer Abel Álvarez in Cuba

Actress Tahimí Alvariño Reunites with Announcer Abel Álvarez in Cuba

Cuban actress Tahimí Alvariño recently reunited with announcer Abel Álvarez in Cuba, sparking excitement among their fans. The two shared their special reunion on social media, expressing their joy and love for each other.

Alvariño took to Facebook to share several photos from their meeting, along with a heartfelt caption. “Friends, laughter, love, joy, hugs, anecdotes, projects, endless talk… Reunion with special beings that I love so much, with my brother and coincidental Carlos Barba Salva and my other brother Abel Álvarez,” she wrote.

Álvarez, who currently resides in Los Angeles, United States, and works as a news presenter for the channel tv star, expressed his own delight at the reunion. He described it as a “great reunion” and expressed gratitude for being able to visit Cuba.

The reunion between Tahimí Alvariño and Abel Álvarez evoked warm reactions from many Cubans. They fondly remembered Álvarez’s successful midday program on Cuban Television and posted their congratulatory comments on social media. “Reunion between brothers. God’s blessing. I wish you a happy Monday and enjoy the moments that life gives us. Hugs and kisses from Trinidad, the museum city of the Caribbean Sea. Blessings,” one comment read.

Another comment expressed the sentiment of many, saying, “What an exciting reunion between brothers. This is life that is full of little happy moments. Strong and warm hugs.” Others wrote, “The reunion with friends is an injection of life. Enjoy those beautiful moments.”

Acknowledging Alvariño’s talent and charismatic personality, one comment praised her as both an excellent professional and a beautiful friend who brings joy to any environment she is in. Alvariño’s ability to spread love and positivity was evident in her social media posts, capturing the hearts of her followers.

See also  The ancient suspenseful radio drama "Mizi Academy" was successfully completed in the Himalayas-Instant News- Huasheng Entertainment

While Abel Álvarez has been based in Los Angeles, United States, he still retains a strong connection with his home country. During his visit to Cuba, he shared images of himself on famous beaches like Varadero, expressing gratitude to the public for their continued support and love. “When you arrive at the beach of Varadero and while I walk, the public always receives me with affection. Thank you!” he wrote.

Fans were thrilled to see Álvarez being recognized by people on the streets of Cuba after so many years away. He appreciated the public’s constant remembrance and expressed his gratitude for their ongoing support.

The reunion between Tahimí Alvariño and Abel Álvarez highlights the enduring bond and friendship they share. It also provides a glimpse into their lives as successful professionals in the entertainment industry, garnering admiration from their fans around the world.

You may also like

The Platense barrabrava, involved in the robbery of...

The son of the Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho...

Han Hong’s Love·Hundreds of People Aid Longjiang: Donation...

Belinda Finds Redemption: A Radical Career Change and...

Does the WRC return to Córdoba? The chances...

“Han Hong’s Love·Hundreds of People Aid Longjiang” Donates...

Electoral ban: when it begins and what is...

The judge that Cristina Kirchner wants to continue...

They arrest a cousin of the author of...

Lucero Mijares’ Recovery Progress: An Update on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy