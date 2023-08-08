Actress Tahimí Alvariño Reunites with Announcer Abel Álvarez in Cuba

Cuban actress Tahimí Alvariño recently reunited with announcer Abel Álvarez in Cuba, sparking excitement among their fans. The two shared their special reunion on social media, expressing their joy and love for each other.

Alvariño took to Facebook to share several photos from their meeting, along with a heartfelt caption. “Friends, laughter, love, joy, hugs, anecdotes, projects, endless talk… Reunion with special beings that I love so much, with my brother and coincidental Carlos Barba Salva and my other brother Abel Álvarez,” she wrote.

Álvarez, who currently resides in Los Angeles, United States, and works as a news presenter for the channel tv star, expressed his own delight at the reunion. He described it as a “great reunion” and expressed gratitude for being able to visit Cuba.

The reunion between Tahimí Alvariño and Abel Álvarez evoked warm reactions from many Cubans. They fondly remembered Álvarez’s successful midday program on Cuban Television and posted their congratulatory comments on social media. “Reunion between brothers. God’s blessing. I wish you a happy Monday and enjoy the moments that life gives us. Hugs and kisses from Trinidad, the museum city of the Caribbean Sea. Blessings,” one comment read.

Another comment expressed the sentiment of many, saying, “What an exciting reunion between brothers. This is life that is full of little happy moments. Strong and warm hugs.” Others wrote, “The reunion with friends is an injection of life. Enjoy those beautiful moments.”

Acknowledging Alvariño’s talent and charismatic personality, one comment praised her as both an excellent professional and a beautiful friend who brings joy to any environment she is in. Alvariño’s ability to spread love and positivity was evident in her social media posts, capturing the hearts of her followers.

While Abel Álvarez has been based in Los Angeles, United States, he still retains a strong connection with his home country. During his visit to Cuba, he shared images of himself on famous beaches like Varadero, expressing gratitude to the public for their continued support and love. “When you arrive at the beach of Varadero and while I walk, the public always receives me with affection. Thank you!” he wrote.

Fans were thrilled to see Álvarez being recognized by people on the streets of Cuba after so many years away. He appreciated the public’s constant remembrance and expressed his gratitude for their ongoing support.

The reunion between Tahimí Alvariño and Abel Álvarez highlights the enduring bond and friendship they share. It also provides a glimpse into their lives as successful professionals in the entertainment industry, garnering admiration from their fans around the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

