The latest 2022 reissue version of the Air Jordan 1 OG color “Chicago” “Lost & Found” will be released soon. This time, Hypebeast specially compared the first year version first released in 1985 with this reissue. The 37-year gap makes the difference.

First of all, you can see that the collar of the shoe has been deliberately aged, as if it has been eroded for a long time, and the leather is cracked and weathered. In contrast, the curve is also different. The collar of the first year version is more inclined. The main reason is that “Lost & Found” is based on Air Jordan 1 High OG, not Air Jordan 1 Hi ’85. The latter’s shoe shape is closer to the original version, and you can also see the shoelace eyelets extending to the top. Leather, the original version is thicker and prominent.

Coming to the tongue part, the distance between the Swoosh Logo and NIKE AIR on the tongue label of the two shoes is slightly different, as is the text on the back of the label. Interestingly, many Air Jordan 1s in the first year were produced in Korea. , while the new version is from China, and the “Lost & Found” tongue pad is thicker, making it more comfortable to wear.

The most obvious difference between the first year “Chicago” and the re-engraved “Lost & Found” is the Swoosh Logo on the side of the shoe. The former extends to the heel and becomes thinner. If you look closely, you can also find the white on the upper of the latter. The leather has a crackled texture and slightly smaller ventilation holes at the toe. Going down to the midsole position, the midsole of the new Air Jordan 1 becomes significantly flatter, which is different from the wavy outline of the first year, which is also an important basis for distinguishing the two. The outsole part “Lost & Found” also has distressed treatment.

Finally, the shoe box packaging, “Lost & Found” combines the original Air Jordan 1 shoe box with another retro Nike shoe box cover, with a printed picture priced at $64.99, symbolizing the original price of the shoe, and printed The dustproof paper and special receipts of retro advertisements show retro feelings. The original shoe box seems to be a little mediocre, presented in black and red, and printed with the size and shoe code.