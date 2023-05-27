Actual Korean audition show: only 9 female candidates have 1 male

“Even if we hold public auditions, there are still too few male candidates.”the person in charge of the rookie development department of a large entertainment company in Korea confessed.

Despite the rise of domestic and international audition programs, the number of Korean male contestants is said to have been steadily decreasing in recent years, especially after a long hiatus of the Korean singer. Korean entertainment. According to industry insiders, the gender ratio in trainee selections is currently at 9:1 – meaning that one out of every nine female candidates is male. It is known that the reason for this difference stems from the fact that male candidates are no longer too interested in the Korean idol industry.

According to Maeil Business, cThere are many opportunities for today’s young men to show their talents as Youtubers or influencers, but “it is not easy to convince them to endure the long and arduous training process”. Meanwhile, women crave the popularity that groups like IVE or NewJeans have achieved. The scarcity of male trainees also comes from the strict standards of the entertainment industry with the aim of finding truly special faces. Compared to an individual with Korean nationality, international trainees with the potential to attract foreign fans may be the preferred choice for many companies these days. Part of the reason is that the owners are more focused on the global market than they were many years ago.

In fact, recent Korean survival programs for male idols are not entirely based on domestic votes, but also with the participation of foreign fandoms. This stems from the fact that Koreans are no longer too interested in the familiar motifs from a series of reality shows, as well as losing faith after the cheating scandal of the “Produce” series. At the same time, the manufacturer also wants to introduce more international names. It can be seen that the public’s preference for foreign trainees is increasing day by day. Recently, Santa from “Fantasy Boys”, Zhanghao or Dang Hong Hai from “Boys Planet” are all names that many people are interested in.

Faced with this situation, pop culture critic Kim Jak Ga acknowledged: “Just as the Korean industry is being replaced by foreign workers, the current male group also tends to be replaced by foreign workers. Young people in Korea are less and less interested in the idol industry, while young people in Asian countries are still pursuing their idol dreams. Of course, this phenomenon is also possible because K-pop comes with the concept of globalization.” Although male trainees may be a problem at the moment, the management units still make efforts in launching many new boy groups because of the huge profits in album sales, as long as they own a loyal fandom.