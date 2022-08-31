At the beginning of 2022, ACU cooperated with Chinese sports brand LI-NING for the first time to launch ACU x LI-NING 50/50 joint skate shoes. This time, the two sides once again cooperated with the Way of Wade 10 in the LI-NING basketball series, which is also the first joint version of the Way of Wade 10 basketball shoes.

With the opening of the school in September, ACU and LI-NING specially created the Way of Wade 10 “Top Scholar” suit, with the ancient Chinese mythical figure Dakuixingjun and the legendary “Kuixing Doudou, the top one” as the creative theme of the sneakers. The pattern with traditional Chinese style is engraved on the upper through the laser process, and the wood color closer to the paper is used as the main color of the sneakers. The series Logo also incorporates ACU’s “Acupuncture” Logo. There are “ACU” and “WADE” in ACU fonts on the side of the shoe body. The theme “Kui Xing Fighting, Leading the Way” also appears on the left and right shoelace buckles of the sneakers, and the heel The ACU logo is also added to the shoe lift, and the “gold powder” element is also added to the burgundy outsole of the sneakers. It is worth mentioning that ACU also designed special packaging for this pair of co-branded versions of Way of Wade 10, inheriting the ancient Chinese book culture, using bamboo slips as design inspiration, echoing the theme of this sneaker, and there are ACU classics on the shoe box. The disc buckle design secures the shoe box.

In addition to sneakers, the ACU x LI-NING joint series also brings long/short T-shirts and professional basketball uniforms. The back of the T-shirt is the theme pattern of “Kui Xing Dou”, adding ACU’s Logo and the buckle design elements at the hem; the long T-shirt combines the Logo of the Way of Wade series with the ACU’s acupuncture Logo; professional basketball suits are on the set The logo and font designed by Way of Wade and ACU are printed on the front, and the number 3, which represents the Wade jersey number, also has the details of the embossed pattern of “Kui Xing Dou”.

The ACU x LI-NING “Top Scholar” suit with sneakers and jerseys will be available for sale in the official online applet of the brand from 14:00 to 22:00 on September 1, with a limited number of 333 sets, priced at 1,699 yuan, while the clothing The series will be released simultaneously in the brand’s offline stores and online mini-programs.