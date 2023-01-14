Home Entertainment Ada Choi responded for the first time and denied having a luxury house in Shanghai | moved back to Hong Kong | luxury house for rent
[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, January 14, 2023]Hong Kong actress Ada Choi, who has lived in Shanghai for 2 years, revealed that she and her husband Zhang Jin attended the wedding banquet of artist friend Yang Panpan’s daughter in Hong Kong for the first time on January 11, because she missed her old age. His parents, who moved their family back to Hong Kong from Shanghai in July last year, denied that they were renting out luxury houses in Shanghai at that time.

According to “Hong Kong 01” report, Ada Choi, who moved her family back to Hong Kong in July last year, revealed that she originally only planned to live in Shanghai for a few months, but because of the severe epidemic situation in Hong Kong at that time, and Zhang Jin’s trips to mainland China to make movies and participate in variety shows, etc. Full time, the couple lived in Shanghai with their 3 children for 2 years.

Now that the family moved back to Hong Kong, Ada Choi responded for the first time because she missed her family in Hong Kong. Her parents are getting old. She is very concerned about this. The couple made a decision after discussing it. Both daughters have returned to Hong Kong School attended. For this, Ada Choi expressed her gratitude.

According to Lu Media’s earlier disclosure, after Ada Choi’s family moved back to Hong Kong, Shanghai’s real estate agency posted photos of the interior of a 324-square-meter, 4-bedroom, 3-living, 4-bath duplex luxury apartment under Ada’s name. The real estate agent confirmed that “Ada Choi just Move out”, tenants can move in immediately.

See also  Zhao Wei's first voice after being banned, IG issued a post suspected to reveal her whereabouts to be deleted in seconds | Zhao Wei | banned |

In this regard, Cai Shaofen explained that the house in Shanghai was not bought, and the family of five rented a house, and there was no property in Shanghai.

At the beginning of March last year, a video of Ada Choi participating in the variety show “Sending One Hundred Girls Home” was released on the Internet in mainland China. In the video, Cai Shaofen praised the convenience of local life, online shopping can be delivered directly to the door, and there are online car-hailing and shared bicycles when going out, which is convenient and affordable. She happily called life in Shanghai “it couldn’t be better”.

Unexpectedly, as soon as Cai Shaofen’s words fell, the epidemic broke out in Shanghai in April, and the authorities adopted extreme measures to block and control residents, requiring residents to stay at home. For a while, the people were short of vegetables and food, and prices skyrocketed. After two months of lockdown in Shanghai, the lockdown was lifted, and there was an unprecedented “escape wave”. “Hong Kong 01” commented: “Ada Choi may have considered the long-term life of her family before deciding to move back to Hong Kong.”

