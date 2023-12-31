Adam Driver Will Not Return for New “Star Wars” Trilogy

New “Star Wars” Trilogy in the Works with Daisy Ridley Returning, Adam Driver Not Participating

Fans of the “Star Wars” franchise can look forward to a new trilogy that is in the works, which will focus on the next chapter in the story. It has been confirmed that many of the characters that appeared in “STAR WARS: The Rise of Skywalker” will be returning, including the beloved actress Daisy Ridley who plays Rey. However, one key character will be notably absent, as Adam Driver, who portrayed the villain Kylo Ren, has made it clear that he will not be participating in the new trilogy.

In a recent interview on the podcast show Smartless, Driver stated, “They are doing something, but not with me. I will not make ‘Star Wars’ again.” He expressed his belief that his character Kylo Ren has completed his mission and that there is no need for him to return in any future films in the series.

As for the storyline of the new “Star Wars” movie, rumors suggest that it will focus on the process of Rey training a new generation of Jedi Knights. Unofficially titled “Star Wars: New Jedi Order,” the film will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, known for her work on the Marvel series “Marvel Girls.”

With the absence of Adam Driver in the new trilogy, it remains to be seen how the storyline will continue without the character of Kylo Ren. However, fans can still anticipate an exciting new chapter in the “Star Wars” saga, with Daisy Ridley reprising her iconic role as Rey.