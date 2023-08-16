Adamari López and Toni Costa Share Important Moment in their Personal Lives Together

Puerto Rican actress Adamari López recently shared an important moment in her personal life with her more than eight million followers on social media. Last Monday, López surprised her fans by posting a picture of herself, her partner Toni Costa, and their daughter Alaïa in a car. The photo was taken on Alaïa’s first day of school, which was on August 14.

López has previously expressed how important it is for her to be by her daughter’s side on her first day of school. It seems that Costa, Alaïa’s father, also shared the same sentiment as he joined them for this special occasion. In the photo, López can be seen covering Alaïa’s badge to protect her privacy.

In her post, López wrote, “This was her return to school, and we will always be here supporting you and accompanying you every step of the way.” The actress’s followers expressed their opinions upon seeing López and Costa together. While some found it heartwarming, others criticized López for her behavior towards Costa’s current partner.

The reactions from internet users varied. Some commented, “Mom and Dad! Nothing or anyone changes that,” and “If all divorced parents understood how important it is to maintain a friendship for the good of their children.” However, there were also negative comments, with one commenter accusing López of being ill-intentioned and trying to hurt Costa’s partner.

In other news, Adamari López’s fortune has been estimated to be in the millions, and she has confirmed her involvement in a new project with Chiquibaby. Additionally, López recently enjoyed a vacation in Portugal and shared breathtaking photos of a magical sunset.

As López and Costa continue to co-parent their daughter, fans will be watching to see how their relationship unfolds and how they navigate the challenges of blended families.

