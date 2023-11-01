Adamari Lopez Returns to Television: Her Journey from Telemundo to Televisa-Univision

Adamari Lopez, one of the most recognized faces on Hispanic television, is making her return to the small screen. After leaving Telemundo unexpectedly, Lopez has found a new opportunity with Televisa-Univision, the company that launched her to international fame. Although the details of her new project are still unknown, Lopez has traveled to Mexico to finalize the necessary arrangements. In the meantime, she has been ensuring that everything is in order at home, especially with her daughter, Alaïa.

In a recent interview with Despierta América, Lopez spoke candidly about how Alaïa, who is 8 years old, has reacted to the changes brought about by this new professional opportunity. Lopez expressed that her daughter is happy because she knows her mother loves her work and feels proud of her. While Alaïa may have some concerns about her mother being away from home, Lopez assured her that they will continue to do things together and stay in touch every day.

When asked about her new project, Lopez remained discreet but expressed her excitement for the opportunity. She considers herself fortunate to return to a place that opened many doors for her and is grateful for the support of viewers. She revealed that the project is unique and something that has not been seen before in the United States.

Reflecting on her sudden departure from Telemundo, Lopez acknowledged that she did not expect it but appreciates the 11 years she spent with the network. She enjoyed her job and the opportunity to be in front of the public. Despite the initial surprise, Lopez remains grateful for the experience and looks forward to the new chapter in her career.

Fans of Lopez eagerly await her return to television and are excited to see what she has in store for them.